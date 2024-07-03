Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
3,697.79
3,213.71
2,697.19
1,744.57
4,004.51
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3,697.79
3,213.71
2,697.19
1,744.57
4,004.51
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
69.36
1,264.56
176.87
122.02
60.04
Total Income
3,767.15
4,478.27
2,874.06
1,866.59
4,064.55
Total Expenditure
3,360.22
3,028.29
2,486.01
1,743.72
4,109.47
PBIDT
406.93
1,449.98
388.05
122.87
-44.92
Interest
160.26
151.92
127.34
170.46
422.26
PBDT
246.67
1,298.06
260.71
-47.59
-467.18
Depreciation
70.29
57.26
51.04
47.41
80.03
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
41.08
207.98
23.07
14.46
13.37
Deferred Tax
41.73
67.09
23.05
14.76
-92.9
Reported Profit After Tax
93.57
965.73
163.55
-124.22
-467.68
Minority Interest After NP
68.93
30.7
38.79
24.08
18.7
Net Profit after Minority Interest
24.64
935.03
124.76
-148.3
-486.38
Extra-ordinary Items
0
876.99
3.82
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
24.64
58.04
120.94
-148.3
-486.38
EPS (Unit Curr.)
5.86
222.32
29.66
-35.26
-115.65
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
42.06
42.06
42.06
42.06
42.06
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
11
45.11
14.38
7.04
-1.12
PBDTM(%)
6.67
40.39
9.66
-2.72
-11.66
PATM(%)
2.53
30.05
6.06
-7.12
-11.67
