Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

3,697.79

3,213.71

2,697.19

1,744.57

4,004.51

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3,697.79

3,213.71

2,697.19

1,744.57

4,004.51

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

69.36

1,264.56

176.87

122.02

60.04

Total Income

3,767.15

4,478.27

2,874.06

1,866.59

4,064.55

Total Expenditure

3,360.22

3,028.29

2,486.01

1,743.72

4,109.47

PBIDT

406.93

1,449.98

388.05

122.87

-44.92

Interest

160.26

151.92

127.34

170.46

422.26

PBDT

246.67

1,298.06

260.71

-47.59

-467.18

Depreciation

70.29

57.26

51.04

47.41

80.03

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

41.08

207.98

23.07

14.46

13.37

Deferred Tax

41.73

67.09

23.05

14.76

-92.9

Reported Profit After Tax

93.57

965.73

163.55

-124.22

-467.68

Minority Interest After NP

68.93

30.7

38.79

24.08

18.7

Net Profit after Minority Interest

24.64

935.03

124.76

-148.3

-486.38

Extra-ordinary Items

0

876.99

3.82

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

24.64

58.04

120.94

-148.3

-486.38

EPS (Unit Curr.)

5.86

222.32

29.66

-35.26

-115.65

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

42.06

42.06

42.06

42.06

42.06

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

11

45.11

14.38

7.04

-1.12

PBDTM(%)

6.67

40.39

9.66

-2.72

-11.66

PATM(%)

2.53

30.05

6.06

-7.12

-11.67

