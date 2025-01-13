Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
42.06
42.06
42.06
42.06
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
160.88
128.01
-193.23
-150.69
Net Worth
202.94
170.07
-151.17
-108.63
Minority Interest
Debt
632.12
656.37
1,228.72
909.07
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
62.78
56.7
Total Liabilities
835.06
826.44
1,140.33
857.14
Fixed Assets
64.87
65.37
74.9
80.09
Intangible Assets
Investments
872.4
867.07
1,548.67
1,183.82
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
130.2
124.11
Networking Capital
-129.23
-117.34
-683.15
-718.84
Inventories
30.75
34.76
21.99
2.57
Inventory Days
8,824.55
Sundry Debtors
25.69
42.94
10.75
0.01
Debtor Days
34.33
Other Current Assets
53.84
65.27
1,386.73
1,706.82
Sundry Creditors
-147.2
-173.41
-148.22
-40.51
Creditor Days
1,39,098.3
Other Current Liabilities
-92.31
-86.9
-1,954.4
-2,387.73
Cash
27.02
11.33
69.71
187.97
Total Assets
835.06
826.43
1,140.33
857.14
