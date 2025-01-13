iifl-logo-icon 1
Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd Balance Sheet

194.26
(-3.65%)
Jan 13, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

42.06

42.06

42.06

42.06

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

160.88

128.01

-193.23

-150.69

Net Worth

202.94

170.07

-151.17

-108.63

Minority Interest

Debt

632.12

656.37

1,228.72

909.07

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

62.78

56.7

Total Liabilities

835.06

826.44

1,140.33

857.14

Fixed Assets

64.87

65.37

74.9

80.09

Intangible Assets

Investments

872.4

867.07

1,548.67

1,183.82

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

130.2

124.11

Networking Capital

-129.23

-117.34

-683.15

-718.84

Inventories

30.75

34.76

21.99

2.57

Inventory Days

8,824.55

Sundry Debtors

25.69

42.94

10.75

0.01

Debtor Days

34.33

Other Current Assets

53.84

65.27

1,386.73

1,706.82

Sundry Creditors

-147.2

-173.41

-148.22

-40.51

Creditor Days

1,39,098.3

Other Current Liabilities

-92.31

-86.9

-1,954.4

-2,387.73

Cash

27.02

11.33

69.71

187.97

Total Assets

835.06

826.43

1,140.33

857.14

