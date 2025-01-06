Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-101.49
-855.21
64.67
-15.41
Depreciation
-3.67
-50.38
-42.58
-39.2
Tax paid
0
-30.23
-8.79
19.38
Working capital
-559.28
-2,039.16
62.45
-771.87
Other operating items
Operating
-664.44
-2,974.99
75.76
-807.1
Capital expenditure
-582.34
67.97
61.62
159.49
Free cash flow
-1,246.78
-2,907.02
137.38
-647.61
Equity raised
161.4
895.75
1,209.65
1,431.64
Investing
9.28
289.02
-25.26
540.21
Financing
-1,035.02
-75.32
1,508.09
1,042.9
Dividends paid
0
0
0
4.2
Net in cash
-2,111.11
-1,797.56
2,829.87
2,371.34
