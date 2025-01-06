iifl-logo-icon 1
Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

208.84
(-5.69%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:10 PM

Zuari Agro Chem. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-101.49

-855.21

64.67

-15.41

Depreciation

-3.67

-50.38

-42.58

-39.2

Tax paid

0

-30.23

-8.79

19.38

Working capital

-559.28

-2,039.16

62.45

-771.87

Other operating items

Operating

-664.44

-2,974.99

75.76

-807.1

Capital expenditure

-582.34

67.97

61.62

159.49

Free cash flow

-1,246.78

-2,907.02

137.38

-647.61

Equity raised

161.4

895.75

1,209.65

1,431.64

Investing

9.28

289.02

-25.26

540.21

Financing

-1,035.02

-75.32

1,508.09

1,042.9

Dividends paid

0

0

0

4.2

Net in cash

-2,111.11

-1,797.56

2,829.87

2,371.34

