Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd Summary

Zuari Agro Chemicals Limited, was founded by eminent Indian industrialist Late Dr KK Birla in 1967, which started the manufacturing operations in 1974. Incorporated in 2009, the Company is the flagship company of Adventz Group and leading the agriculture vertical of the Group, under the leadership of Mr. Saroj Kumar Poddar. Zuari is a single-window agricultural solution provider, and partners with Indian farmers for progress and prosperity. The Company is also into trading business of complex fertilizers, water soluble fertilizers, Pesticides and seeds. It caters to demand of farmers across the country; through its Jai Kisaan brand of Fertilizers. It enables agricultural self sufficiency and economic independence by providing fertilisers that are both affordable and effective. The Company commissioned a 2 lakh MTPA capacity Granulated SSP plant at MIDC, Mahad, in State of Maharashtra, which were sold under the brand name Super 16 in year 2015. In 2016, the NPK (Nitrogen, Phosphorus & Potassium) Plant A was revamped for a capacity of 1350 MTPD of Di-Ammonium Phosphate (DAP) / 1,600 MTPD of NPK fertilizers. The mechanical project commissioned in January, 2016.During the year 2015-16, Zuari Fertilisers and Chemicals Limited (ZFCL), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company acquired additional stake of 36.56% in the equity share capital of Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Limited (MCFL), subsequent to which MCFL became a subsidiary of ZFCL and consequently subsidiary of the Company w.e.f 18th May, 2015.The Company retrofitted the NPK Plant B with Dual Mole Scrubbing System from M/s Jacobs, Lakeland, USA. This enabled the plant to achieve higher rate of production while maintaining the emissions from the plant well below the permissible limits. The Detailed Engineering was carried out through M/s. JACOBS India. The system was commissioned in June 2017. In 2018-19, the Company implemented the Revamp of the Primary Reformer Convection Section. The Basic Engineering was carried out by M/s CASALE, Switzerland. The Detailed Engineering, Design and Erection was carried out by M/s Heurtey Petrochem, India. The ID Fan was replaced as part of the Convection Section Revamp. The Steam Turbine Drivers of the ID and FD Fans were retrofitted for superior steam rate with M/s Elliotts design and supply. The Low Temperature Shift (LTS) Converter was retrofitted with M/s CASALEs Axial-Radial Internals. As a consequence, the Converter was charged with smaller size catalyst and with higher volume. The above schemes were implemented during the Annual Turnaround (ATA) of the plant of October-November-2018. In 2021-22, the Company entered into Business Transfer Agreement (BTA) dated 1st March, 2021 with Paradeep Phosphates Limited (PPL) for sale of fertilizer plant at Goa along with associated business to PPL on slump sale basis for an agreed enterprise value of USO 280 million. Resulting to this, the Goa plant of the Company was acquired by PPL effective on 25 June, 2021 and it was listed on May 27, 2022..