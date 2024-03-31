To the Members of Zuari Agro Chemicals Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Zuari Agro Chemicals Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31 March, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, including the statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March, 2024, its profit including other comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs), as specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the ‘Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ‘Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements for the financial year ended 31 March,2024. These matters were addressed in the context of the audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the Key Audit Matters to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matter How the matter was addressed in our audit Recognition, measurement, presentation and disclosures of revenue from operations. "the Companys" revenue from operations comprises of sale value of Granulated, Powdered, Zincated & Boronated SSPs and the Subsidy received from Govt of India. Principal Audit procedures performed: We identified this as a Key Audit Matter since the recognition of subsidy revenue and the assessment of recoverability of the related subsidy receivables is subject to significant judgements of the management. • Verified various applicable Govt notifications under which the subsidy was notified. Since the sale and the eligible subsidy are interlinked and further the claim for subsidy depends on various government notifications issued from time to time, it is important to verify the correctness of the revenue from operations recognised in the books of account. • Verified the sales made and related claims for subsidy with the records/ certificates submitted to the Government. Refer Note No.21 in the standalone financial statements. • Performed analytical procedures for reasonableness of revenue and subsidy recognised vis a vis the sales made. • We evaluated the managements assessment regarding reasonable certainty of complying with the relevant conditions as specified in the notifications/policies. • We evaluated adequacy of disclosures in the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements.

Other Information

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys annual report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon which we obtained prior to the date of this auditors report, and Extract of Annual Return and Secretarial Audit Report, which is expected to be made available to us after that date.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements (refer paragraph on Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern above) or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements for the financial year ended March 31,2024 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure 1" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended;

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March ,2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure 2" to this report;

(g) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act.

The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197(16) of the Act which are required to be commented upon by us.

Further, At the 14th Annual General Meeting held on 27th September 2023, the shareholders of the Company, have approved the waiver of recovery of excess remuneration of 81 Lakh paid to Mr. Sunil Sethy, Ex-Managing Director during the financial year 2019-20. The Company has filed an application under Section 454 read with Section 441 of the Companies Act, 2013 for adjudication of penalties/ compounding of offence under Section 197 of the Companies Act, 2013.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements – Refer Note 36 to the standalone financial statements;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. a. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall:

• directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Company or

• provide any guarantee, security or the like to or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

b. The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall:

• directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Funding Party or

• provide any guarantee, security or the like from or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c. Based on such audit procedures as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under subclause (iv) (a) and (iv) (b) contain any material mis-statement.

v. The Company has neither declared nor paid any interim dividend or final dividend during the year.

Therefore, reporting under Rule 11(f) of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is not applicable.

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended 31St March 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (Edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recording in the software. Further, during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies Accounts Rules 2014, is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11 (g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules 2014, on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended 31st March 2024.

For K.P. Rao & Co., Chartered Accountants Firms Registration No. 003135S Prashanth S Partner Membership Number: 228407 UDIN: 24228407BKFYJI3398 Place: Bangalore Date: 25th May 2024

ANNEXURE 1 REFERRED TO IN PARAGRAPH UNDER THE HEADING "REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS" OF OUR REPORT OF EVEN DATE.

Re: Zuari Agro Chemicals Limited ("the Company")

(i) a. A. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, plant & equipment (PPE).

B. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible assets.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, PPE has been physically verified by the management during the year. And no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties, included in property, plant and equipment are held in the name of the Company, except below mentioned for which title deeds are not in the name of the Company and conveyance deeds in respect of the same are yet to be executed in the name of the Company.

Particulars Description Gross Carrying Value (INR in Lakhs) Title Deed in the name of Whether title deed holder is promoter, director or relative Date of Property held Reason for not held in the name of the company Freehold Land Land 2.97 Jose Robello No 2011-12 Mutation is in Process

d. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its Property, plant and equipment (including Right-of-use assets) or Intangible assets or both during the year. e. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(ii) a. The inventory has been physically verified by the management during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable and procedures and coverage as followed by management were appropriate.

No discrepancies were noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records that were 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory. b. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company had not availed any working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, during the year. Hence, the quarterly returns or statements have been not been filed by the Company with banks. Hence reporting under this clause is not applicable.

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any investments, provided guarantee or security or granted any advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties during the year. The Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured, to firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties during the year.

a. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company. During the year the company has not provided loans or provided advances in the nature of loans, or stood guarantee, or provided security to any other entity.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, we are of the opinion that the terms and conditions of the loans given are prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

c. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there were no Loans given during the FY 2023-24.

d. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, since the company had not given any loans, there is no overdue amount for more than ninety days in respect of loans.

e. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no loan given falling due during the year, which has been renewed or extended or fresh loans given to settle the overdues of existing loans given to the same party.

f. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not given any loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

g. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company has not given any loans, or provided any guarantee or security as specified under Section 185 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Company has not provided any guarantee or security as specified under Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013. Further, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in relation to loans given and investments made.

(iv) The Company has not accepted any deposits within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 (as amended). Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(v) of the Order are not applicable.

(v) We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, related to the manufacture of fertilisers and are of the opinion that prima facie, the specified accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the same.

(vi) a. The Company is regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, duty of custom, goods and service tax, cess and other statutory dues applicable to it. b. According to the information and explanations given to us and audit procedures performed by us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, duty of custom, goods and service tax, cess and other statutory dues were outstanding, at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable. c. According to the records of the Company, the dues of income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of custom, duty of excise, goods and service tax and cess on account of any dispute, are as follows:

Name of the Statute Name of the Dues Contingent Liability as on 31.03.2024 Period to which amount relates Forum Where Dispute is pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Disallowance of claim under section 115JB(2C) and disallowance of depreciation on Goodwill. 12.95 2017-18 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Income Tax Act, 1961 Addition of Income on account of-u/s 36(1)(iii) of the I.T. Act,- Long Term Capital Gain &- u/s 50C of the Income tax Act 4102.53 2021-22 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Income Tax Act,1961 Disallowance on account of- Interest paid to various parties- under section 14A- Advances written off-Depreciation on intangible asset (goodwill)- Depreciation under section 32(1) (iia) 636.32 2019-20 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) MVAT Act 2002 Demand on suppression of sale and disallowance of ITC on purchases 290.36 2016-17 Maharashtra Sales Tax Tribunal MVAT Act 2002 Demand on suppression of sale and disallowance of ITC on purchases 15.27 2017-18 Maharashtra Sales Tax Tribunal Goods and Service Tax Act, 2017,UP Demand for disallowance of ITC availed on purchases 90.94 2017-18 to 2020-21 Commissioner (Appeals) GST Goods and Service Tax Act, 2017, Maharashtra Demand for disallowance of ITC availed on purchases 47.63 2017-18 Commissioner (Appeals) GST Goods and Service Tax Act, 2017, Telangana Demand for disallowance of ITC availed on purchases 34.83 2017-18 Commissioner (Appeals) GST Goods and Service Tax Act, 2017, Assam Demand for disallowance of ITC availed on purchases 15.38 2018-19 & 2019-20 Commissioner (Appeals) GST Goods and Service Tax Act, 2017, West Bengal Demand for disallowance of ITC availed on purchases 11.28 2017-18 to 2018-19 Commissioner (Appeals) GST Goods and Service Tax Act, 2017, Chattisgarh Demand for disallowance of ITC availed on purchases 33.24 2017-18 Commissioner (Appeals) GST Goods and Service Tax Act, 2017, Bihar Demand for disallowance of ITC availed on purchases 31.55 2018-19 Commissioner (Appeals) GST Goods and Service Tax Act, 2017, Odisha Demand for disallowance of ITC availed on purchases 10.29 2017-18 Commissioner (Appeals) GST Goods and Service Tax Act, 2017, Haryana Demand for disallowance of ITC availed on purchases 9.13 2017-18 Commissioner (Appeals) GST

(vii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income-tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

(viii)a. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company has not defaulted in repayment of dues to banks, financial institutions and debenture holders. b. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

c. According to the information and explanations given to us by the management, term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained. d. According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the company. e. According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures. f. According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, the company has raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiary.

Nature of Loan taken Amount of loan (In Lakhs) Name of Subsidiary Details of Security pledged Outstanding balance (In Lakhs) Non-Convertible debentures 5,000 Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilisers Limited 1,02,90,907 Equity Shares 5,000 Inter Corporate Deposit 9,500 Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilisers Limited 1,57,60,000 Equity Shares 7,500 Term Loan 7,500 Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilisers Limited 74,25,000 Equity Shares 7,500

(ix) a. The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). Accordingly, clause 3 (x)(a) of the Order is not applicable. b. The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year under review and hence, reporting requirements under clause 3(xiv) is not applicable.

(x) a. Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, considering the principles of materiality outlined in Standards on Auditing, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit. b. According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government. c. As represented to us by the Management, there are no whistle-blower complaints received by the company during the year.

(xi) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company is not a Nidhi Company and therefore the provisions of Para 3(xii) of the Companies (Auditors Report), 2020 are not applicable.

(xii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements etc., as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiii) a. The company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business. b. We have considered the internal audit reports of the company for the period under audit.

(xiv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

(xv) a. The company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

Accordingly, paragraph 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable. b. The Company is not a Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities as defined in regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable. c. The company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the provisions of Para 3(xvi)(c) is not applicable. d. As per the information and explanations given to us, there are not more than one Core Investment Companies as part of the Group. Accordingly, the provisions of Para 3(xvi)(d) is not applicable.

(xvi) The company has not incurred any cash losses in the current financial year, however the company had incurred cash losses in the immediately preceding financial year.

Details of Cash losses for immediately preceding financial year-

Particulars FY 2023-24 FY 2022-23 Loss after tax - 29,386.36 Depreciation and Amortisation - 352.14 Interest charges as per Ind AS 116 - - Impairment of investment - 69,896.74 Cash losses - 99,635.24

(xvii) There was no resignation of statutory auditors during the year.

(xviii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

(xix) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not required to transfer any amount towards CSR. Accordingly, the provisions of Para 3(xx) is not applicable.

For K.P. Rao & Co., Chartered Accountants Firms Registration No. 003135S Prashanth S Partner Membership Number: 228407 UDIN: 24228407BKFYJI3398 Place: Bangalore Date: 25th May 2024

ANNEXURE 2 TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF ZUARI AGRO CHEMICALS LIMITED

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") Opinion

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of Zuari Agro Chemicals Limited ("the Company") as of March 31,2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion, the Company has maintained, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. However, the existing policies, systems, procedures and internal controls followed by the Company have to be completely and appropriately documented.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, as specified under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both issued by ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to these Standalone Financial Statements

A companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to these Standalone Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.