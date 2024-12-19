iifl-logo-icon 1
Anya Polytech & Fertilizers Ltd Share Price

18.8
(4.74%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:31:32 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open17.75
  • Day's High18.8
  • 52 Wk High17.95
  • Prev. Close17.95
  • Day's Low17.55
  • 52 Wk Low 17
  • Turnover (lac)832.84
  • P/E28.49
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value0
  • EPS0.63
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)225.6
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Anya Polytech & Fertilizers Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Packaging

Open

17.75

Prev. Close

17.95

Turnover(Lac.)

832.84

Day's High

18.8

Day's Low

17.55

52 Week's High

17.95

52 Week's Low

17

Book Value

0

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

225.6

P/E

28.49

EPS

0.63

Divi. Yield

0

Anya Polytech & Fertilizers Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Anya Polytech & Fertilizers Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Anya Polytech & Fertilizers Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:53 AM
Dec-2024Dec-2024Dec-2024Jul-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 89.18%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 89.18%

Non-Promoter- 10.81%

Institutions: 10.81%

Non-Institutions: 0.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Anya Polytech & Fertilizers Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

17.6

32

32

20

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

21.59

-4.62

-9.82

-10.83

Net Worth

39.19

27.38

22.18

9.17

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

123.42

115.55

91.84

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

123.42

115.55

91.84

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

1.64

0.47

0.14

Anya Polytech & Fertilizers Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd

GRWRHITECH

5,102.35

38.3211,820.4195.730.2588.83933.22

Inox India Ltd

INOXINDIA

1,103.3

52.5910,019.3849.431303.5385.75

EPL Ltd

EPL

267.45

40.698,533.7863.51.66357.630.83

AGI Greenpac Ltd

AGI

1,070.05

25.956,929.0972.080.56599.18295.36

Polyplex Corporation Ltd

POLYPLEX

1,378.35

04,322.4314.70.22392.52218.54

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Anya Polytech & Fertilizers Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Anya Polytech & Fertilizers Ltd

Summary

Anya Polytech & Fertilizers Private Limited was originally formed and registered as a Private Limited in the name and style of Anya Polytech Private Limited, dated September 27, 2011 issued by Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi and Haryana. Subsequently, the Company name was changed to Anya Polytech and Fertilizers Private Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon Change of Name was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi on December 17, 2014. Later on, it got converted into a Public Limited and the name of the Company was changed to Anya Polytech & Fertilizers Limited. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon Conversion from Private Limited Company to Public Limited Company dated September 11, 2023 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi.The Company is presently engaged in the manufacturing of HDPE /PP Bags, Agriculture grade Zinc Sulphate & Other products from its manufacturing unit at Village Keshurehai, Shahjahanpur. The Company is the holding Company of Arwali Phosphate Limited and Yara Green Energy Private Limited.The Company primarily falls into two categories; i.e., (i) Mono Hydrate and (ii) Hepta Hydrate. It is also engaged in the manufacturing of Micronutrient Mixture. Apart from manufacturing, it is also engaged in the trading of Single Super Phosphate (SSP), Organic Potash, Zinc EDTA (Ethylene Diamine Tetraacetate Acid), PROM (Phosphate rich organic manure), Ferus Sulphate, Magnesium Sulphate, Micronutrient Mixture, Copper Sulphate Certi
Company FAQs

What is the Anya Polytech & Fertilizers Ltd share price today?

The Anya Polytech & Fertilizers Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹18.8 today.

What is the Market Cap of Anya Polytech & Fertilizers Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Anya Polytech & Fertilizers Ltd is ₹225.60 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Anya Polytech & Fertilizers Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Anya Polytech & Fertilizers Ltd is 28.49 and 2.67 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Anya Polytech & Fertilizers Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Anya Polytech & Fertilizers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Anya Polytech & Fertilizers Ltd is ₹17 and ₹17.95 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Anya Polytech & Fertilizers Ltd?

Anya Polytech & Fertilizers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Anya Polytech & Fertilizers Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Anya Polytech & Fertilizers Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 65.40 %
Institutions - 12.43 %
Public - 22.17 %

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

