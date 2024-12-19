Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPackaging
Open₹17.75
Prev. Close₹17.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹832.84
Day's High₹18.8
Day's Low₹17.55
52 Week's High₹17.95
52 Week's Low₹17
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)225.6
P/E28.49
EPS0.63
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17.6
32
32
20
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
21.59
-4.62
-9.82
-10.83
Net Worth
39.19
27.38
22.18
9.17
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
123.42
115.55
91.84
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
123.42
115.55
91.84
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
1.64
0.47
0.14
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd
GRWRHITECH
5,102.35
|38.32
|11,820.41
|95.73
|0.2
|588.83
|933.22
Inox India Ltd
INOXINDIA
1,103.3
|52.59
|10,019.38
|49.43
|1
|303.53
|85.75
EPL Ltd
EPL
267.45
|40.69
|8,533.78
|63.5
|1.66
|357.6
|30.83
AGI Greenpac Ltd
AGI
1,070.05
|25.95
|6,929.09
|72.08
|0.56
|599.18
|295.36
Polyplex Corporation Ltd
POLYPLEX
1,378.35
|0
|4,322.43
|14.7
|0.22
|392.52
|218.54
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
No Record Found
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Anya Polytech & Fertilizers Ltd
Summary
Anya Polytech & Fertilizers Private Limited was originally formed and registered as a Private Limited in the name and style of Anya Polytech Private Limited, dated September 27, 2011 issued by Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi and Haryana. Subsequently, the Company name was changed to Anya Polytech and Fertilizers Private Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon Change of Name was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi on December 17, 2014. Later on, it got converted into a Public Limited and the name of the Company was changed to Anya Polytech & Fertilizers Limited. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon Conversion from Private Limited Company to Public Limited Company dated September 11, 2023 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi.The Company is presently engaged in the manufacturing of HDPE /PP Bags, Agriculture grade Zinc Sulphate & Other products from its manufacturing unit at Village Keshurehai, Shahjahanpur. The Company is the holding Company of Arwali Phosphate Limited and Yara Green Energy Private Limited.The Company primarily falls into two categories; i.e., (i) Mono Hydrate and (ii) Hepta Hydrate. It is also engaged in the manufacturing of Micronutrient Mixture. Apart from manufacturing, it is also engaged in the trading of Single Super Phosphate (SSP), Organic Potash, Zinc EDTA (Ethylene Diamine Tetraacetate Acid), PROM (Phosphate rich organic manure), Ferus Sulphate, Magnesium Sulphate, Micronutrient Mixture, Copper Sulphate Certi
Read More
The Anya Polytech & Fertilizers Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹18.8 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Anya Polytech & Fertilizers Ltd is ₹225.60 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Anya Polytech & Fertilizers Ltd is 28.49 and 2.67 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Anya Polytech & Fertilizers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Anya Polytech & Fertilizers Ltd is ₹17 and ₹17.95 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Anya Polytech & Fertilizers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.
