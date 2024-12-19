Anya Polytech & Fertilizers Ltd Summary

Anya Polytech & Fertilizers Private Limited was originally formed and registered as a Private Limited in the name and style of Anya Polytech Private Limited, dated September 27, 2011 issued by Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi and Haryana. Subsequently, the Company name was changed to Anya Polytech and Fertilizers Private Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon Change of Name was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi on December 17, 2014. Later on, it got converted into a Public Limited and the name of the Company was changed to Anya Polytech & Fertilizers Limited. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon Conversion from Private Limited Company to Public Limited Company dated September 11, 2023 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi.The Company is presently engaged in the manufacturing of HDPE /PP Bags, Agriculture grade Zinc Sulphate & Other products from its manufacturing unit at Village Keshurehai, Shahjahanpur. The Company is the holding Company of Arwali Phosphate Limited and Yara Green Energy Private Limited.The Company primarily falls into two categories; i.e., (i) Mono Hydrate and (ii) Hepta Hydrate. It is also engaged in the manufacturing of Micronutrient Mixture. Apart from manufacturing, it is also engaged in the trading of Single Super Phosphate (SSP), Organic Potash, Zinc EDTA (Ethylene Diamine Tetraacetate Acid), PROM (Phosphate rich organic manure), Ferus Sulphate, Magnesium Sulphate, Micronutrient Mixture, Copper Sulphate Certified Seeds and Cattle feed.The Company is ISO 9001: 2015 certified for quality management system by Bureau of International Quality Standard Pte. Ltd. The quality certification is towards Manufacturing of HDPE & PP Woven Sacks, Fabric and Industrial Packaging and Manufacturer of Zinc Sulphate, Micronutrient mixture, ferrous Sulphate etc. The Company is proposing the Public Offer of 32000000 Fresh Issue Equity Shares.