Paradeep Phosphates Ltd Share Price

120.28
(-0.31%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:16 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open121.4
  • Day's High126.8
  • 52 Wk High121.7
  • Prev. Close120.66
  • Day's Low119
  • 52 Wk Low 61.95
  • Turnover (lac)29,022.95
  • P/E27.09
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value46.6
  • EPS4.45
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)9,805.35
  • Div. Yield0.41
Paradeep Phosphates Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Fertilizers

Open

121.4

Prev. Close

120.66

Turnover(Lac.)

29,022.95

Day's High

126.8

Day's Low

119

52 Week's High

121.7

52 Week's Low

61.95

Book Value

46.6

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

9,805.35

P/E

27.09

EPS

4.45

Divi. Yield

0.41

Paradeep Phosphates Ltd Corporate Action

15 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.5

Record Date: 18 Sep, 2024

25 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Aug, 2024

Paradeep Phosphates Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Paradeep Phosphates Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:00 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 56.08%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 56.08%

Non-Promoter- 29.13%

Institutions: 29.13%

Non-Institutions: 14.78%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Paradeep Phosphates Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

814.78

814.5

575.45

575.45

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2,750.03

2,690.71

1,650.31

1,252.93

Net Worth

3,564.81

3,505.21

2,225.76

1,828.38

Minority Interest

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

11,575.12

13,340.72

7,858.72

5,164.73

4,192.87

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

11,575.12

13,340.72

7,858.72

5,164.73

4,192.87

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

69.51

91.57

39.88

19.21

34.91

Paradeep Phosphates Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd

FACT

973.35

062,973.0411.180.11,448.6320.14

Coromandel International Ltd

COROMANDEL

1,958.3

39.0257,698.78695.860.317,432.31347.89

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd

CHAMBLFERT

500.3

12.9920,040.63500.421.54,346.18202.24

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd

RCF

180.63

53.439,963.5278.60.694,289.5683.96

Paradeep Phosphates Ltd

PARADEEP

120.66

27.099,827.36227.460.413,843.8446.12

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Paradeep Phosphates Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

S K Poddar

Managing Director & CEO

N Suresh Krishnan

Non Executive Director

Soual Mohamed

Non Executive Director

Karim Lotfi Senhadji

Independent Non Exe. Director

Satyananda Mishra

Independent Non Exe. Director

Dipankar Chatterji

Independent Non Exe. Director

Subhrakant Panda

Independent Non Exe. Director

Rita Menon

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sachin Patil

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Paradeep Phosphates Ltd

Summary

Paradeep Phosphates Limited is a leading fertilizer company in India. The Company incorporated in December, 1981 is primarily engaged in the manufacture of Di-Ammonium Phosphate (DAP), Complex Fertilizers of NPK grades, and Zypmite (Gypsum based product) having its manufacturing facility at the port town of Paradeep, in the District Jagatsinghpur, Odisha. The Company is also involved in trading of fertilizers, ammonia, neutralized phospo gypsum, micronutrient and other materials. With its head office at Bhubaneswar and various regional offices across the country, the Company caters to the demands of farmers all over the country through its Navratna brand of fertilizers.The Company markets ammonia and sulphuric acid to industrial users. Their units are Di-Ammonium Phosphate (DAP) Plant with the annual capacity of 720,000 metric tonnes, Sulphuric Acid Plant with the annual capacity of 660,000 metric tonnes and Phosphoric Acid Plant with the annual capacity of 225,000 metric tonnes. The products are sold through private and institutional channels. They market their products in Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Orissa, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal. The Company was formed as a joint venture between the Government of India and the Republic of Nauru. In August 1986, the company commissioned DAP plant with an annual capacity of 720,000 metric tonnes along with off-
Company FAQs

What is the Paradeep Phosphates Ltd share price today?

The Paradeep Phosphates Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹120.28 today.

What is the Market Cap of Paradeep Phosphates Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Paradeep Phosphates Ltd is ₹9805.35 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Paradeep Phosphates Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Paradeep Phosphates Ltd is 27.09 and 2.61 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Paradeep Phosphates Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Paradeep Phosphates Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Paradeep Phosphates Ltd is ₹61.95 and ₹121.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Paradeep Phosphates Ltd?

Paradeep Phosphates Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 40.08%, 1 Year at 51.20%, 6 Month at 43.93%, 3 Month at 40.33% and 1 Month at 12.48%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Paradeep Phosphates Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Paradeep Phosphates Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 56.08 %
Institutions - 29.14 %
Public - 14.78 %

