Summary

Paradeep Phosphates Limited is a leading fertilizer company in India. The Company incorporated in December, 1981 is primarily engaged in the manufacture of Di-Ammonium Phosphate (DAP), Complex Fertilizers of NPK grades, and Zypmite (Gypsum based product) having its manufacturing facility at the port town of Paradeep, in the District Jagatsinghpur, Odisha. The Company is also involved in trading of fertilizers, ammonia, neutralized phospo gypsum, micronutrient and other materials. With its head office at Bhubaneswar and various regional offices across the country, the Company caters to the demands of farmers all over the country through its Navratna brand of fertilizers.The Company markets ammonia and sulphuric acid to industrial users. Their units are Di-Ammonium Phosphate (DAP) Plant with the annual capacity of 720,000 metric tonnes, Sulphuric Acid Plant with the annual capacity of 660,000 metric tonnes and Phosphoric Acid Plant with the annual capacity of 225,000 metric tonnes. The products are sold through private and institutional channels. They market their products in Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Orissa, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal. The Company was formed as a joint venture between the Government of India and the Republic of Nauru. In August 1986, the company commissioned DAP plant with an annual capacity of 720,000 metric tonnes along with off-

