SectorFertilizers
Open₹121.4
Prev. Close₹120.66
Turnover(Lac.)₹29,022.95
Day's High₹126.8
Day's Low₹119
52 Week's High₹121.7
52 Week's Low₹61.95
Book Value₹46.6
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)9,805.35
P/E27.09
EPS4.45
Divi. Yield0.41
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
814.78
814.5
575.45
575.45
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,750.03
2,690.71
1,650.31
1,252.93
Net Worth
3,564.81
3,505.21
2,225.76
1,828.38
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
11,575.12
13,340.72
7,858.72
5,164.73
4,192.87
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
11,575.12
13,340.72
7,858.72
5,164.73
4,192.87
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
69.51
91.57
39.88
19.21
34.91
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd
FACT
973.35
|0
|62,973.04
|11.18
|0.1
|1,448.63
|20.14
Coromandel International Ltd
COROMANDEL
1,958.3
|39.02
|57,698.78
|695.86
|0.31
|7,432.31
|347.89
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd
CHAMBLFERT
500.3
|12.99
|20,040.63
|500.42
|1.5
|4,346.18
|202.24
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd
RCF
180.63
|53.43
|9,963.52
|78.6
|0.69
|4,289.56
|83.96
Paradeep Phosphates Ltd
PARADEEP
120.66
|27.09
|9,827.36
|227.46
|0.41
|3,843.84
|46.12
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
S K Poddar
Managing Director & CEO
N Suresh Krishnan
Non Executive Director
Soual Mohamed
Non Executive Director
Karim Lotfi Senhadji
Independent Non Exe. Director
Satyananda Mishra
Independent Non Exe. Director
Dipankar Chatterji
Independent Non Exe. Director
Subhrakant Panda
Independent Non Exe. Director
Rita Menon
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sachin Patil
Reports by Paradeep Phosphates Ltd
Summary
Paradeep Phosphates Limited is a leading fertilizer company in India. The Company incorporated in December, 1981 is primarily engaged in the manufacture of Di-Ammonium Phosphate (DAP), Complex Fertilizers of NPK grades, and Zypmite (Gypsum based product) having its manufacturing facility at the port town of Paradeep, in the District Jagatsinghpur, Odisha. The Company is also involved in trading of fertilizers, ammonia, neutralized phospo gypsum, micronutrient and other materials. With its head office at Bhubaneswar and various regional offices across the country, the Company caters to the demands of farmers all over the country through its Navratna brand of fertilizers.The Company markets ammonia and sulphuric acid to industrial users. Their units are Di-Ammonium Phosphate (DAP) Plant with the annual capacity of 720,000 metric tonnes, Sulphuric Acid Plant with the annual capacity of 660,000 metric tonnes and Phosphoric Acid Plant with the annual capacity of 225,000 metric tonnes. The products are sold through private and institutional channels. They market their products in Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Orissa, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal. The Company was formed as a joint venture between the Government of India and the Republic of Nauru. In August 1986, the company commissioned DAP plant with an annual capacity of 720,000 metric tonnes along with off-
The Paradeep Phosphates Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹120.28 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Paradeep Phosphates Ltd is ₹9805.35 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Paradeep Phosphates Ltd is 27.09 and 2.61 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Paradeep Phosphates Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Paradeep Phosphates Ltd is ₹61.95 and ₹121.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Paradeep Phosphates Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 40.08%, 1 Year at 51.20%, 6 Month at 43.93%, 3 Month at 40.33% and 1 Month at 12.48%.
