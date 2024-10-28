iifl-logo-icon 1
Paradeep Phosphates Ltd Board Meeting

115.82
(4.65%)
Jan 16, 2025|12:19:56 PM

Paradeep Phosph. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting25 Nov 202425 Nov 2024
Approval of modified scheme of arrangement Please find enclosed outcome of board meeting with regard to approval of modified scheme of arrangement
Board Meeting28 Oct 202421 Oct 2024
Paradeep Phosphates Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. In terms of the Companys Code of Conduct to regulate monitor and report trading by an Insider the Trading Window will remain closed till October 30 2024. the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, i.e., October 28, 2024, inter alia, has considered and approved the following: 1. Unaudited standalone and consolidated (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 28/10/2024)
Board Meeting1 Aug 202423 Jul 2024
Paradeep Phosphates Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30 2024. In terms of the Companys Code of Conduct to regulate monitor and report trading by an Insider the Trading Window will remain closed till August 03 2024. This intimation is also being uploaded on the Companys website at www.paradeepphosphates.com Outcome of the Board meeting With reference to the subject mentioned above, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, i.e., August 01, 2024, inter alia, has considered and approved the unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 as recommended by the Audit Committee at its meeting held today, i.e., August 01, 2024. We attach herewith copy of the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report of the Auditors thereon. The meeting commenced at 3:30 P.M. (1ST) and concluded at 7:00 P.M. (IST (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/08/2024)
Board Meeting15 May 20246 May 2024
Paradeep Phosphates Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.Audited financial results for the quarter and the year ended March 31 2024 2.Recommendation of dividend if any for the year 2023-24 In terms of the Companys Code of Conduct to regulate monitor and report trading by an Insider the Trading Window will remain closed till May 17 2024. This intimation is also being uploaded on the Companys website at www.paradeepphosphates.com Outcome of the Board meeting held on May 15, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 15.05.2024) The Board Meeting outcome file which was submitted on 15th May 2024 , is now resubmitted in machine readable form (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/05/2024)
Board Meeting7 Feb 20247 Feb 2024
Outcome of the board meeting of Paradeep Phosphates Limited (Company) held on February 07, 2024 Approval of Scheme of arrangement by the board at its meeting held today, i.e., 07.02.2024
Board Meeting5 Feb 202425 Jan 2024
Paradeep Phosphates Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on Monday February 05 2024 to consider inter alia the unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. In terms of the Companys Code of Conduct to regulate monitor and report trading by an Insider the Trading Window will remain closed till February 07 2024. Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 Appointment of Secretarial Auditor (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.02.2024)

