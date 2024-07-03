iifl-logo-icon 1
Rama Phosphates Ltd Share Price

200.35
(-2.66%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:05 PM

  • Open210
  • Day's High211
  • 52 Wk High248.8
  • Prev. Close205.83
  • Day's Low198.1
  • 52 Wk Low 144.55
  • Turnover (lac)50.44
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value161.68
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)354.42
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Rama Phosphates Ltd Corporate Action

20 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

30 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 May, 2024

arrow

18 May 2023

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

arrow

Rama Phosphates Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Rama Phosphates Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:17 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Share Price

Rama Phosphates Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

17.67

17.67

17.67

17.67

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

335.14

291.33

251.97

186.61

Net Worth

352.81

309

269.64

204.28

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

878.31

580.48

448.43

375.05

yoy growth (%)

51.3

29.44

19.56

-1.83

Raw materials

-572.26

-396.77

-307.1

-251.97

As % of sales

65.15

68.35

68.48

67.18

Employee costs

-31.12

-25.85

-25.16

-20.8

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

93.92

56.65

18.78

8.14

Depreciation

-10.82

-4.84

-3.91

-3.23

Tax paid

-23.89

-14.54

-4.16

-2.75

Working capital

92.14

6.53

-19.47

0.85

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

51.3

29.44

19.56

-1.83

Op profit growth

70.55

162.8

38.46

-16.95

EBIT growth

70.62

171.94

34.67

-24.02

Net profit growth

66.32

138.28

227.77

-36.57

No Record Found

Rama Phosphates Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd

FACT

927.6

062,973.0411.180.11,448.6320.14

Coromandel International Ltd

COROMANDEL

1,938.25

39.0257,698.78695.860.317,432.31347.89

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd

CHAMBLFERT

479.6

12.9920,040.63500.421.54,346.18202.24

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd

RCF

168.21

53.439,963.5278.60.694,289.5683.96

Paradeep Phosphates Ltd

PARADEEP

120.28

27.099,827.36227.460.413,843.8446.12

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Rama Phosphates Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

H D Ramsinghani

Independent Director

K Raghuraman

Independent Director

A K Thakur

Non Executive Director

N H Ramsinghani

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Bhavna Dave

Independent Director

B L Khanna

Independent Director

Mr Ratneshwar Prasad

Independent Director

Pushpangadan Mangari

Non Executive Director

Kisiiore P. Sukthanker

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Rama Phosphates Ltd

Summary

Rama Phosphates Limited (RPL) was incorporated on September 4, 1984. The Company is operating into Fertilizer, Sulphuric Acid, Micro Nutrients and Soya Oil Manufacturing, having units located at Indore (MP), Udaipur (Rajasthan), Nimbahera (Rajasthan) and Pune (Maharashtra). The Company is a profit-making company belonging to the Ramsinghani Group.The company is manufacturing 66,000 tpa of single super phosphate (SSP) fertilisers and 33,000 tpa of sulphuric acid. During 1993-94, it doubled its manufacturing capacity. Its capacity utilisation has always been above 100%, touching a high of 142% during 1989-90.Krishi Rasayan, its loss-making subsidiary, was merged with the Indore plant. Consequently, Krishi Rasayan has become Rama Krishi Rasayan, a division of Rama Phosphates. The subsidiary company was manufacturing oleum 23 and oleum 65 as derivatives of sulphuric acid.The company has also ventured into manufacturing new chemicals like chlorosulphonic acid which is used as an intermediate in the pharmaceutical industry. It has decided to set up a single super phosphate plant at Udaipur, Rajasthan with a capacity of 400 tpa. It already has SSP plants at Pune and Indore. The plant has started production.The companys project for manufacturing Single Super Phosphate (SSP) was commissioned during 1996-97. The company has also expanded the manufacturing facility for sulphuric acid at Indore as well as at Pune.In the year 1997-98, Rama Krishi Rasayan was merged with the company.In res
Company FAQs

What is the Rama Phosphates Ltd share price today?

The Rama Phosphates Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹200.35 today.

What is the Market Cap of Rama Phosphates Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rama Phosphates Ltd is ₹354.42 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Rama Phosphates Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Rama Phosphates Ltd is 0 and 1.27 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Rama Phosphates Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rama Phosphates Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rama Phosphates Ltd is ₹144.55 and ₹248.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Rama Phosphates Ltd?

Rama Phosphates Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at -9.07%, 1 Year at -13.46%, 6 Month at 6.92%, 3 Month at 2.51% and 1 Month at 0.47%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Rama Phosphates Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Rama Phosphates Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 75.00 %
Institutions - 0.09 %
Public - 24.91 %

Invest wise with Expert advice

