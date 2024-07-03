Summary

Rama Phosphates Limited (RPL) was incorporated on September 4, 1984. The Company is operating into Fertilizer, Sulphuric Acid, Micro Nutrients and Soya Oil Manufacturing, having units located at Indore (MP), Udaipur (Rajasthan), Nimbahera (Rajasthan) and Pune (Maharashtra). The Company is a profit-making company belonging to the Ramsinghani Group.The company is manufacturing 66,000 tpa of single super phosphate (SSP) fertilisers and 33,000 tpa of sulphuric acid. During 1993-94, it doubled its manufacturing capacity. Its capacity utilisation has always been above 100%, touching a high of 142% during 1989-90.Krishi Rasayan, its loss-making subsidiary, was merged with the Indore plant. Consequently, Krishi Rasayan has become Rama Krishi Rasayan, a division of Rama Phosphates. The subsidiary company was manufacturing oleum 23 and oleum 65 as derivatives of sulphuric acid.The company has also ventured into manufacturing new chemicals like chlorosulphonic acid which is used as an intermediate in the pharmaceutical industry. It has decided to set up a single super phosphate plant at Udaipur, Rajasthan with a capacity of 400 tpa. It already has SSP plants at Pune and Indore. The plant has started production.The companys project for manufacturing Single Super Phosphate (SSP) was commissioned during 1996-97. The company has also expanded the manufacturing facility for sulphuric acid at Indore as well as at Pune.In the year 1997-98, Rama Krishi Rasayan was merged with the company.In res

Read More