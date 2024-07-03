SectorFertilizers
Open₹210
Prev. Close₹205.83
Turnover(Lac.)₹50.44
Day's High₹211
Day's Low₹198.1
52 Week's High₹248.8
52 Week's Low₹144.55
Book Value₹161.68
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)354.42
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17.67
17.67
17.67
17.67
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
335.14
291.33
251.97
186.61
Net Worth
352.81
309
269.64
204.28
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
878.31
580.48
448.43
375.05
yoy growth (%)
51.3
29.44
19.56
-1.83
Raw materials
-572.26
-396.77
-307.1
-251.97
As % of sales
65.15
68.35
68.48
67.18
Employee costs
-31.12
-25.85
-25.16
-20.8
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
93.92
56.65
18.78
8.14
Depreciation
-10.82
-4.84
-3.91
-3.23
Tax paid
-23.89
-14.54
-4.16
-2.75
Working capital
92.14
6.53
-19.47
0.85
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
51.3
29.44
19.56
-1.83
Op profit growth
70.55
162.8
38.46
-16.95
EBIT growth
70.62
171.94
34.67
-24.02
Net profit growth
66.32
138.28
227.77
-36.57
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd
FACT
927.6
|0
|62,973.04
|11.18
|0.1
|1,448.63
|20.14
Coromandel International Ltd
COROMANDEL
1,938.25
|39.02
|57,698.78
|695.86
|0.31
|7,432.31
|347.89
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd
CHAMBLFERT
479.6
|12.99
|20,040.63
|500.42
|1.5
|4,346.18
|202.24
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd
RCF
168.21
|53.43
|9,963.52
|78.6
|0.69
|4,289.56
|83.96
Paradeep Phosphates Ltd
PARADEEP
120.28
|27.09
|9,827.36
|227.46
|0.41
|3,843.84
|46.12
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
H D Ramsinghani
Independent Director
K Raghuraman
Independent Director
A K Thakur
Non Executive Director
N H Ramsinghani
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Bhavna Dave
Independent Director
B L Khanna
Independent Director
Mr Ratneshwar Prasad
Independent Director
Pushpangadan Mangari
Non Executive Director
Kisiiore P. Sukthanker
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Rama Phosphates Ltd
Summary
Rama Phosphates Limited (RPL) was incorporated on September 4, 1984. The Company is operating into Fertilizer, Sulphuric Acid, Micro Nutrients and Soya Oil Manufacturing, having units located at Indore (MP), Udaipur (Rajasthan), Nimbahera (Rajasthan) and Pune (Maharashtra). The Company is a profit-making company belonging to the Ramsinghani Group.The company is manufacturing 66,000 tpa of single super phosphate (SSP) fertilisers and 33,000 tpa of sulphuric acid. During 1993-94, it doubled its manufacturing capacity. Its capacity utilisation has always been above 100%, touching a high of 142% during 1989-90.Krishi Rasayan, its loss-making subsidiary, was merged with the Indore plant. Consequently, Krishi Rasayan has become Rama Krishi Rasayan, a division of Rama Phosphates. The subsidiary company was manufacturing oleum 23 and oleum 65 as derivatives of sulphuric acid.The company has also ventured into manufacturing new chemicals like chlorosulphonic acid which is used as an intermediate in the pharmaceutical industry. It has decided to set up a single super phosphate plant at Udaipur, Rajasthan with a capacity of 400 tpa. It already has SSP plants at Pune and Indore. The plant has started production.The companys project for manufacturing Single Super Phosphate (SSP) was commissioned during 1996-97. The company has also expanded the manufacturing facility for sulphuric acid at Indore as well as at Pune.In the year 1997-98, Rama Krishi Rasayan was merged with the company.In res
Read More
The Rama Phosphates Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹200.35 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rama Phosphates Ltd is ₹354.42 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Rama Phosphates Ltd is 0 and 1.27 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rama Phosphates Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rama Phosphates Ltd is ₹144.55 and ₹248.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Rama Phosphates Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at -9.07%, 1 Year at -13.46%, 6 Month at 6.92%, 3 Month at 2.51% and 1 Month at 0.47%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.