Rama Phosphates Ltd Board Meeting

201.2
(1.60%)
Jan 16, 2025|12:39:57 PM

Rama Phosphates CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
RAMA PHOSPHATES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 and Proposal for approval of sub-division/split of existing equity shares of the company. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 13.11.2024 Sub-division/ split of the existing 1 (One) Equity Share of the Company, having face value of Rs 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each, into 2 (Two) Equity Share having face value of Rs 5/- (Rupees Five Only) each, subject to the approval of the Shareholders of the Company through Postal Ballot. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
RAMA PHOSPHATES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting dated 14/08/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202422 May 2024
RAMA PHOSPHATES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year Ended March 31 2024. OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING DATED 30/05/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 20246 Feb 2024
RAMA PHOSPHATES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months period ended December 31 2023. OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING DATED 12/02/2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)

Rama Phosphates: Related News

No Record Found

