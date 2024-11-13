|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|7 Nov 2024
|RAMA PHOSPHATES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 and Proposal for approval of sub-division/split of existing equity shares of the company. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 13.11.2024 Sub-division/ split of the existing 1 (One) Equity Share of the Company, having face value of Rs 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each, into 2 (Two) Equity Share having face value of Rs 5/- (Rupees Five Only) each, subject to the approval of the Shareholders of the Company through Postal Ballot. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|5 Aug 2024
|RAMA PHOSPHATES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting dated 14/08/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|22 May 2024
|RAMA PHOSPHATES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year Ended March 31 2024. OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING DATED 30/05/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Feb 2024
|6 Feb 2024
|RAMA PHOSPHATES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months period ended December 31 2023. OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING DATED 12/02/2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)
