Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

RAMA PHOSPHATES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 and Proposal for approval of sub-division/split of existing equity shares of the company. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 13.11.2024 Sub-division/ split of the existing 1 (One) Equity Share of the Company, having face value of Rs 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each, into 2 (Two) Equity Share having face value of Rs 5/- (Rupees Five Only) each, subject to the approval of the Shareholders of the Company through Postal Ballot. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

RAMA PHOSPHATES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting dated 14/08/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 22 May 2024

RAMA PHOSPHATES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year Ended March 31 2024. OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING DATED 30/05/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024