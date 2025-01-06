iifl-logo-icon 1
Rama Phosphates Ltd Cash Flow Statement

200.35
(-2.66%)
Jan 6, 2025

Rama Phosphates FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

93.92

56.65

18.78

8.14

Depreciation

-10.82

-4.84

-3.91

-3.23

Tax paid

-23.89

-14.54

-4.16

-2.75

Working capital

92.14

6.53

-19.47

0.85

Other operating items

Operating

151.34

43.79

-8.77

3.01

Capital expenditure

17.78

34.35

18.48

2.38

Free cash flow

169.12

78.14

9.7

5.39

Equity raised

368.54

292.91

247.2

223.63

Investing

0.07

-0.09

0.09

0

Financing

53.35

-16.14

-17.85

-1.38

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

591.09

354.82

239.15

227.64

