Rama Phosphates Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
93.92
56.65
18.78
8.14
Depreciation
-10.82
-4.84
-3.91
-3.23
Tax paid
-23.89
-14.54
-4.16
-2.75
Working capital
92.14
6.53
-19.47
0.85
Other operating items
Operating
151.34
43.79
-8.77
3.01
Capital expenditure
17.78
34.35
18.48
2.38
Free cash flow
169.12
78.14
9.7
5.39
Equity raised
368.54
292.91
247.2
223.63
Investing
0.07
-0.09
0.09
0
Financing
53.35
-16.14
-17.85
-1.38
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
591.09
354.82
239.15
227.64
