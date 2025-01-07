Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
878.31
580.48
448.43
375.05
yoy growth (%)
51.3
29.44
19.56
-1.83
Raw materials
-572.26
-396.77
-307.1
-251.97
As % of sales
65.15
68.35
68.48
67.18
Employee costs
-31.12
-25.85
-25.16
-20.8
As % of sales
3.54
4.45
5.61
5.54
Other costs
-168.42
-95.41
-92.39
-85.11
As % of sales (Other Cost)
19.17
16.43
20.6
22.69
Operating profit
106.5
62.44
23.76
17.16
OPM
12.12
10.75
5.29
4.57
Depreciation
-10.82
-4.84
-3.91
-3.23
Interest expense
-5.35
-1.53
-2.61
-7.74
Other income
3.6
0.58
1.55
1.95
Profit before tax
93.92
56.65
18.78
8.14
Taxes
-23.89
-14.54
-4.16
-2.75
Tax rate
-25.43
-25.66
-22.17
-33.79
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
70.03
42.1
14.61
5.39
Exceptional items
0
0
3.05
0
Net profit
70.03
42.1
17.67
5.39
yoy growth (%)
66.32
138.28
227.77
-36.57
NPM
7.97
7.25
3.94
1.43
