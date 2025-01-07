iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Rama Phosphates Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

205.23
(2.44%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:07 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Rama Phosphates Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

878.31

580.48

448.43

375.05

yoy growth (%)

51.3

29.44

19.56

-1.83

Raw materials

-572.26

-396.77

-307.1

-251.97

As % of sales

65.15

68.35

68.48

67.18

Employee costs

-31.12

-25.85

-25.16

-20.8

As % of sales

3.54

4.45

5.61

5.54

Other costs

-168.42

-95.41

-92.39

-85.11

As % of sales (Other Cost)

19.17

16.43

20.6

22.69

Operating profit

106.5

62.44

23.76

17.16

OPM

12.12

10.75

5.29

4.57

Depreciation

-10.82

-4.84

-3.91

-3.23

Interest expense

-5.35

-1.53

-2.61

-7.74

Other income

3.6

0.58

1.55

1.95

Profit before tax

93.92

56.65

18.78

8.14

Taxes

-23.89

-14.54

-4.16

-2.75

Tax rate

-25.43

-25.66

-22.17

-33.79

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

70.03

42.1

14.61

5.39

Exceptional items

0

0

3.05

0

Net profit

70.03

42.1

17.67

5.39

yoy growth (%)

66.32

138.28

227.77

-36.57

NPM

7.97

7.25

3.94

1.43

Rama Phosphates : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Rama Phosphates Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.