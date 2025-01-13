Rama Phosphates Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17.67
17.67
17.67
17.67
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
335.14
291.33
251.97
186.61
Net Worth
352.81
309
269.64
204.28
Minority Interest
Debt
148.59
117.6
58.85
5.5
Deferred Tax Liability Net
21.87
3.51
3.6
4.15
Total Liabilities
523.27
430.11
332.09
213.93
Fixed Assets
190.63
96.72
93.43
76.74
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.19
0.17
0.24
0.17
Deferred Tax Asset Net
11.28
1
1.32
1.4
Networking Capital
310.7
325.85
231.07
127.45
Inventories
215.24
176.88
176.86
117.16
Inventory Days
73.49
73.66
Sundry Debtors
74.75
62.94
21.23
38.45
Debtor Days
8.82
24.17
Other Current Assets
134.73
191.3
145.18
70.27
Sundry Creditors
-95.51
-80.75
-60.39
-73.53
Creditor Days
25.09
46.23
Other Current Liabilities
-18.51
-24.52
-51.81
-24.9
Cash
10.49
6.38
6.02
8.16
Total Assets
523.29
430.12
332.08
213.92
