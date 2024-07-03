Rama Phosphates Ltd Summary

Rama Phosphates Limited (RPL) was incorporated on September 4, 1984. The Company is operating into Fertilizer, Sulphuric Acid, Micro Nutrients and Soya Oil Manufacturing, having units located at Indore (MP), Udaipur (Rajasthan), Nimbahera (Rajasthan) and Pune (Maharashtra). The Company is a profit-making company belonging to the Ramsinghani Group.The company is manufacturing 66,000 tpa of single super phosphate (SSP) fertilisers and 33,000 tpa of sulphuric acid. During 1993-94, it doubled its manufacturing capacity. Its capacity utilisation has always been above 100%, touching a high of 142% during 1989-90.Krishi Rasayan, its loss-making subsidiary, was merged with the Indore plant. Consequently, Krishi Rasayan has become Rama Krishi Rasayan, a division of Rama Phosphates. The subsidiary company was manufacturing oleum 23 and oleum 65 as derivatives of sulphuric acid.The company has also ventured into manufacturing new chemicals like chlorosulphonic acid which is used as an intermediate in the pharmaceutical industry. It has decided to set up a single super phosphate plant at Udaipur, Rajasthan with a capacity of 400 tpa. It already has SSP plants at Pune and Indore. The plant has started production.The companys project for manufacturing Single Super Phosphate (SSP) was commissioned during 1996-97. The company has also expanded the manufacturing facility for sulphuric acid at Indore as well as at Pune.In the year 1997-98, Rama Krishi Rasayan was merged with the company.In response to the reference filed by the Company with the Board for Industrial and Financial Reconstruction (BIFR), the first hearing before the Honble BIFR was held on November 29, 2005 wherein the Company was declared a Sick Company under the provisions of SICA and Industrial Development Bank of India Limited was appointed as the Operating Agency of the Company.During the year 2013, the company commissioned one of the largest single stream plant at Udaipur and increased capacity of GSSP from 0.66 lac MT to 1.66 lac MT. It launched value-added fertilizer, Boronated Single Super Phosphate from Udaipur unit in the month of January, 2015 and produced about 4000 MT. In 2015-16, it commissioned expanded activity of SSP at Indore from 1.65 lac MT to 2.50 lac MT and thus the overall annual installed capacity of SSP increased from 4.78 lac MT to 5.63 lac MT. Acid plant was re-started in the month of July, 2015 at Indore. It launched Zincated SSP from Udaipur and started production of Micronutrient (Magnesium Sulphate) in 2018. Apart from Phosphatic fertilizers, the company introduced fortified fertilizers with Boron and Zinc to increase the yield of farm produce in 2019. During the year 2020-21, company commissioned production of LABSA product from its Udaipur plant since January 2021 onwards, commissioned a 0.724 MW (Nordoski, Germany) TG set at Indore. It launched Phospho Gypsum product from Pune and Udaipur plants in February, 2021. It commissioned new Acid plant comprising of Sulphuric Acid, Oleum, Chlorosulphonic Acid at Indore complex in 2021.During the year 2021-22, company undertook revamping and debottlenecking of Sulphuric Acid division-1 and 400 TPD GSSP plant at Indore and also capacity enhancement at Udaipur plant. It commissioned 792 kW green energy solar power plant at Udaipur unit.In 2023, Company commissioned new SSF Plant at Indore; new SSF Plant at Udaipur.