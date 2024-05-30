|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|13 Aug 2024
|30 May 2024
|OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING DATED 30/05/2024 Intimation of Book Closure (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.07.2024) Proceedings of 39th Annual General Meeting held on 13th August, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/08/2024) Pursuant to Regulation 44(3) of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015, enclosed herewith voting results of 39th AGM held on August 13, 2024 along with Scrutinizer Report (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)
