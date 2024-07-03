Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFertilizers
Open₹9.21
Prev. Close₹9.39
Turnover(Lac.)₹78.88
Day's High₹9.57
Day's Low₹8.82
52 Week's High₹15.85
52 Week's Low₹8.9
Book Value₹-15.26
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)537.66
P/E0.27
EPS34.92
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
59.81
59.81
59.81
59.81
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-3,410.57
-2,128.35
-1,231.07
-562.03
Net Worth
-3,350.76
-2,068.54
-1,171.26
-502.22
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,574.9
1,704.51
3,921.39
3,376.27
yoy growth (%)
-7.6
-56.53
16.14
-14.95
Raw materials
-778.28
-794.56
-1,906.04
-1,639.24
As % of sales
49.41
46.61
48.6
48.55
Employee costs
-96.79
-105.32
-173.5
-154.51
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-512.26
-505.81
-26.54
-158.08
Depreciation
-82.23
-82.13
-89.28
-89.2
Tax paid
37.75
33.46
5.02
36.3
Working capital
162.77
-692.48
-77.11
-52.3
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-7.6
-56.53
16.14
-14.95
Op profit growth
-13.95
-137.99
47.66
-16.09
EBIT growth
-7.08
-162.84
68.84
-17.56
Net profit growth
30.26
2,094.92
-82.32
31.31
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
4,765.39
5,642.2
2,696.92
1,574.91
1,704.51
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4,765.39
5,642.2
2,696.92
1,574.91
1,704.51
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
21.93
63.44
30.33
24.35
29
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd
FACT
973.35
|0
|62,973.04
|11.18
|0.1
|1,448.63
|20.14
Coromandel International Ltd
COROMANDEL
1,958.3
|39.02
|57,698.78
|695.86
|0.31
|7,432.31
|347.89
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd
CHAMBLFERT
500.3
|12.99
|20,040.63
|500.42
|1.5
|4,346.18
|202.24
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd
RCF
180.63
|53.43
|9,963.52
|78.6
|0.69
|4,289.56
|83.96
Paradeep Phosphates Ltd
PARADEEP
120.66
|27.09
|9,827.36
|227.46
|0.41
|3,843.84
|46.12
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Uday Shankar Jha
Independent Non Exe. Director
Lalitha Raghuram
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sudhakar Kudva
Independent Non Exe. Director
Rajendra Mohan Gonela
Nominee
Chandra Pal Singh Yadav
Managing Director
K Rahul Raju
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Vijaya Bhasker M
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Nagarjuna Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd
Summary
Nagarjuna Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited, was formerly incorporated as Kakinada Fertilizers Limited on November 7, 2006. Kakinada Fertilizers Limited incorporated as a wholly owned subsidiary to the erstwhile Company (NFCL) in 2009-10 to manufacture, market fertilizers and allied agri inputs. Through a Composite Scheme of Arrangement and Amalgamation, KFL acquired the residual business of erstwhile NFCL and the business of Ikisan Limited effective from April 01, 2011. KFL changed its name to Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited w.e.f August 19, 2011 as per the Scheme. The Company is principally engaged in the business of manufacturing and marketing of Fertilizer, Micro Irrigation Equipments and Agri Informatic Services. Following the approval of the Composite Scheme of Arrangement and Amalgamation between Kakinada Fertilizers Limited, Ikisan Limited, the Company and Nagarjuna Oil Refinery Limited, the Oil Business Undertaking of Erstwhile Company was demerged into Nagarjuna Oil Refinery Limited and the residual Company along with Ikisan were merged into the Company and the Scheme became effective from July 30, 2011. The flagship company of the Nagarjuna Group, Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited is a leading manufacturer and supplier of plant nutrients in India. The Company has the distinction of being the single largest private sector investment in Southern India, where it supplies a broad portfolio of nutrition products and services including both macro and
Read More
The Nagarjuna Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹8.99 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Nagarjuna Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd is ₹537.66 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Nagarjuna Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd is 0.27 and -0.62 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Nagarjuna Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Nagarjuna Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd is ₹8.9 and ₹15.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Nagarjuna Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 20.80%, 3 Years at -7.46%, 1 Year at -35.90%, 6 Month at -24.58%, 3 Month at -13.77% and 1 Month at -6.94%.
