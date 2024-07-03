iifl-logo-icon 1
Nagarjuna Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd Share Price

8.99
(-4.26%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:24:58 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open9.21
  • Day's High9.57
  • 52 Wk High15.85
  • Prev. Close9.39
  • Day's Low8.82
  • 52 Wk Low 8.9
  • Turnover (lac)78.88
  • P/E0.27
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value-15.26
  • EPS34.92
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)537.66
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Nagarjuna Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Fertilizers

Open

9.21

Prev. Close

9.39

Turnover(Lac.)

78.88

Day's High

9.57

Day's Low

8.82

52 Week's High

15.85

52 Week's Low

8.9

Book Value

-15.26

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

537.66

P/E

0.27

EPS

34.92

Divi. Yield

0

5 Sep 2024

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Nagarjuna Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Nagarjuna Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:46 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 2.21%

Foreign: 2.20%

Indian: 53.89%

Non-Promoter- 0.07%

Institutions: 0.07%

Non-Institutions: 43.82%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Nagarjuna Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

59.81

59.81

59.81

59.81

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-3,410.57

-2,128.35

-1,231.07

-562.03

Net Worth

-3,350.76

-2,068.54

-1,171.26

-502.22

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,574.9

1,704.51

3,921.39

3,376.27

yoy growth (%)

-7.6

-56.53

16.14

-14.95

Raw materials

-778.28

-794.56

-1,906.04

-1,639.24

As % of sales

49.41

46.61

48.6

48.55

Employee costs

-96.79

-105.32

-173.5

-154.51

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-512.26

-505.81

-26.54

-158.08

Depreciation

-82.23

-82.13

-89.28

-89.2

Tax paid

37.75

33.46

5.02

36.3

Working capital

162.77

-692.48

-77.11

-52.3

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-7.6

-56.53

16.14

-14.95

Op profit growth

-13.95

-137.99

47.66

-16.09

EBIT growth

-7.08

-162.84

68.84

-17.56

Net profit growth

30.26

2,094.92

-82.32

31.31

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

4,765.39

5,642.2

2,696.92

1,574.91

1,704.51

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

4,765.39

5,642.2

2,696.92

1,574.91

1,704.51

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

21.93

63.44

30.33

24.35

29

Nagarjuna Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd

FACT

973.35

062,973.0411.180.11,448.6320.14

Coromandel International Ltd

COROMANDEL

1,958.3

39.0257,698.78695.860.317,432.31347.89

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd

CHAMBLFERT

500.3

12.9920,040.63500.421.54,346.18202.24

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd

RCF

180.63

53.439,963.5278.60.694,289.5683.96

Paradeep Phosphates Ltd

PARADEEP

120.66

27.099,827.36227.460.413,843.8446.12

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Nagarjuna Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Uday Shankar Jha

Independent Non Exe. Director

Lalitha Raghuram

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sudhakar Kudva

Independent Non Exe. Director

Rajendra Mohan Gonela

Nominee

Chandra Pal Singh Yadav

Managing Director

K Rahul Raju

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Vijaya Bhasker M

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Nagarjuna Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd

Summary

Nagarjuna Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited, was formerly incorporated as Kakinada Fertilizers Limited on November 7, 2006. Kakinada Fertilizers Limited incorporated as a wholly owned subsidiary to the erstwhile Company (NFCL) in 2009-10 to manufacture, market fertilizers and allied agri inputs. Through a Composite Scheme of Arrangement and Amalgamation, KFL acquired the residual business of erstwhile NFCL and the business of Ikisan Limited effective from April 01, 2011. KFL changed its name to Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited w.e.f August 19, 2011 as per the Scheme. The Company is principally engaged in the business of manufacturing and marketing of Fertilizer, Micro Irrigation Equipments and Agri Informatic Services. Following the approval of the Composite Scheme of Arrangement and Amalgamation between Kakinada Fertilizers Limited, Ikisan Limited, the Company and Nagarjuna Oil Refinery Limited, the Oil Business Undertaking of Erstwhile Company was demerged into Nagarjuna Oil Refinery Limited and the residual Company along with Ikisan were merged into the Company and the Scheme became effective from July 30, 2011. The flagship company of the Nagarjuna Group, Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited is a leading manufacturer and supplier of plant nutrients in India. The Company has the distinction of being the single largest private sector investment in Southern India, where it supplies a broad portfolio of nutrition products and services including both macro and
Company FAQs

What is the Nagarjuna Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd share price today?

The Nagarjuna Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹8.99 today.

What is the Market Cap of Nagarjuna Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Nagarjuna Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd is ₹537.66 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Nagarjuna Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Nagarjuna Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd is 0.27 and -0.62 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Nagarjuna Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Nagarjuna Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Nagarjuna Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd is ₹8.9 and ₹15.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Nagarjuna Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd?

Nagarjuna Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 20.80%, 3 Years at -7.46%, 1 Year at -35.90%, 6 Month at -24.58%, 3 Month at -13.77% and 1 Month at -6.94%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Nagarjuna Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Nagarjuna Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 56.10 %
Institutions - 0.07 %
Public - 43.83 %

