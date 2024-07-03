Nagarjuna Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
3,605.32
4,807.84
1,914.24
1,173.84
1,279.24
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3,605.32
4,807.84
1,914.24
1,173.84
1,279.24
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
12.35
19.64
4.59
14.56
21.01
Total Income
3,617.67
4,827.48
1,918.83
1,188.4
1,300.25
Total Expenditure
4,332.13
4,704.82
2,152.71
1,316.25
1,341.16
PBIDT
-714.46
122.66
-233.88
-127.84
-40.91
Interest
345.04
408.69
277.1
263.82
244.3
PBDT
-1,059.49
-286.02
-510.98
-391.67
-285.21
Depreciation
37.43
60.36
61.9
61.92
61.79
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
-12.35
-19.33
-29.48
-57.25
-22.27
Reported Profit After Tax
-1,084.57
-327.06
-543.4
-396.34
-324.73
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-1,084.57
-327.06
-543.4
-396.34
-324.73
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
-90.44
-140.82
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-1,084.57
-327.06
-452.96
-255.52
-324.73
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-18.13
-5.47
-9.09
-6.63
-5.43
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
59.81
59.81
59.81
59.81
59.81
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-19.81
2.55
-12.21
-10.89
-3.19
PBDTM(%)
-29.38
-5.94
-26.69
-33.36
-22.29
PATM(%)
-30.08
-6.8
-28.38
-33.76
-25.38
