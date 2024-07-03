iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Nagarjuna Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd Nine Monthly Results

9.12
(-0.65%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:29:56 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

3,605.32

4,807.84

1,914.24

1,173.84

1,279.24

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3,605.32

4,807.84

1,914.24

1,173.84

1,279.24

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

12.35

19.64

4.59

14.56

21.01

Total Income

3,617.67

4,827.48

1,918.83

1,188.4

1,300.25

Total Expenditure

4,332.13

4,704.82

2,152.71

1,316.25

1,341.16

PBIDT

-714.46

122.66

-233.88

-127.84

-40.91

Interest

345.04

408.69

277.1

263.82

244.3

PBDT

-1,059.49

-286.02

-510.98

-391.67

-285.21

Depreciation

37.43

60.36

61.9

61.92

61.79

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

-12.35

-19.33

-29.48

-57.25

-22.27

Reported Profit After Tax

-1,084.57

-327.06

-543.4

-396.34

-324.73

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-1,084.57

-327.06

-543.4

-396.34

-324.73

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

-90.44

-140.82

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-1,084.57

-327.06

-452.96

-255.52

-324.73

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-18.13

-5.47

-9.09

-6.63

-5.43

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

59.81

59.81

59.81

59.81

59.81

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-19.81

2.55

-12.21

-10.89

-3.19

PBDTM(%)

-29.38

-5.94

-26.69

-33.36

-22.29

PATM(%)

-30.08

-6.8

-28.38

-33.76

-25.38

Nagarjuna Fert.: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Nagarjuna Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.