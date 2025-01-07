iifl-logo-icon 1
Nagarjuna Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

9.25
(3.24%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,574.9

1,704.51

3,921.39

3,376.27

yoy growth (%)

-7.6

-56.53

16.14

-14.95

Raw materials

-778.28

-794.56

-1,906.04

-1,639.24

As % of sales

49.41

46.61

48.6

48.55

Employee costs

-96.79

-105.32

-173.5

-154.51

As % of sales

6.14

6.17

4.42

4.57

Other costs

-806.41

-928.49

-1,515.86

-1,361.76

As % of sales (Other Cost)

51.2

54.47

38.65

40.33

Operating profit

-106.58

-123.86

325.97

220.74

OPM

-6.76

-7.26

8.31

6.53

Depreciation

-82.23

-82.13

-89.28

-89.2

Interest expense

-347.79

-328.79

-308.2

-324.89

Other income

24.34

28.98

44.97

35.27

Profit before tax

-512.26

-505.81

-26.54

-158.08

Taxes

37.75

33.46

5.02

36.3

Tax rate

-7.37

-6.61

-18.92

-22.96

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-474.51

-472.35

-21.52

-121.77

Exceptional items

-140.82

0

0

0

Net profit

-615.33

-472.35

-21.52

-121.77

yoy growth (%)

30.26

2,094.92

-82.32

31.31

NPM

-39.07

-27.71

-0.54

-3.6

