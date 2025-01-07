Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,574.9
1,704.51
3,921.39
3,376.27
yoy growth (%)
-7.6
-56.53
16.14
-14.95
Raw materials
-778.28
-794.56
-1,906.04
-1,639.24
As % of sales
49.41
46.61
48.6
48.55
Employee costs
-96.79
-105.32
-173.5
-154.51
As % of sales
6.14
6.17
4.42
4.57
Other costs
-806.41
-928.49
-1,515.86
-1,361.76
As % of sales (Other Cost)
51.2
54.47
38.65
40.33
Operating profit
-106.58
-123.86
325.97
220.74
OPM
-6.76
-7.26
8.31
6.53
Depreciation
-82.23
-82.13
-89.28
-89.2
Interest expense
-347.79
-328.79
-308.2
-324.89
Other income
24.34
28.98
44.97
35.27
Profit before tax
-512.26
-505.81
-26.54
-158.08
Taxes
37.75
33.46
5.02
36.3
Tax rate
-7.37
-6.61
-18.92
-22.96
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-474.51
-472.35
-21.52
-121.77
Exceptional items
-140.82
0
0
0
Net profit
-615.33
-472.35
-21.52
-121.77
yoy growth (%)
30.26
2,094.92
-82.32
31.31
NPM
-39.07
-27.71
-0.54
-3.6
