Nagarjuna Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

8.96
(-4.58%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:10 PM

Nagarjuna Fert. FINANCIALS

Cash Flow
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-512.26

-505.81

-26.54

-158.08

Depreciation

-82.23

-82.13

-89.28

-89.2

Tax paid

37.75

33.46

5.02

36.3

Working capital

162.77

-692.48

-77.11

-52.3

Other operating items

Operating

-393.97

-1,246.96

-187.91

-263.29

Capital expenditure

11.21

-52.27

11.94

-40.94

Free cash flow

-382.75

-1,299.24

-175.96

-304.23

Equity raised

107.19

1,539.71

2,067.56

2,308.39

Investing

0

-17.96

0

-0.07

Financing

1,108.94

218.87

-20.81

71.37

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

833.37

441.37

1,870.78

2,075.46

