Nagarjuna Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-512.26
-505.81
-26.54
-158.08
Depreciation
-82.23
-82.13
-89.28
-89.2
Tax paid
37.75
33.46
5.02
36.3
Working capital
162.77
-692.48
-77.11
-52.3
Other operating items
Operating
-393.97
-1,246.96
-187.91
-263.29
Capital expenditure
11.21
-52.27
11.94
-40.94
Free cash flow
-382.75
-1,299.24
-175.96
-304.23
Equity raised
107.19
1,539.71
2,067.56
2,308.39
Investing
0
-17.96
0
-0.07
Financing
1,108.94
218.87
-20.81
71.37
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
833.37
441.37
1,870.78
2,075.46
