Nagarjuna Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
59.81
59.81
59.81
59.81
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-3,410.57
-2,128.35
-1,231.07
-562.03
Net Worth
-3,350.76
-2,068.54
-1,171.26
-502.22
Minority Interest
Debt
3,261
2,841.9
2,560.52
2,323.67
Deferred Tax Liability Net
68.6
80.73
312.26
375.11
Total Liabilities
-21.16
854.09
1,701.52
2,196.56
Fixed Assets
670.03
1,352.75
2,106.43
2,192.29
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
76.81
75.96
71.72
104.22
Networking Capital
-798.19
-614.92
-520.2
-211.25
Inventories
65.43
72.22
46.4
48.28
Inventory Days
11.18
Sundry Debtors
439.26
396.94
484.93
198.84
Debtor Days
46.08
Other Current Assets
167.24
79.77
75.58
119.46
Sundry Creditors
-1,371.84
-1,058.82
-998.37
-446.91
Creditor Days
103.57
Other Current Liabilities
-98.28
-105.03
-128.74
-130.92
Cash
30.2
40.3
43.58
111.28
Total Assets
-21.15
854.09
1,701.53
2,196.54
