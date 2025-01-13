iifl-logo-icon 1
Nagarjuna Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd Balance Sheet

8.84
(-0.67%)
Jan 13, 2025|09:22:53 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

59.81

59.81

59.81

59.81

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-3,410.57

-2,128.35

-1,231.07

-562.03

Net Worth

-3,350.76

-2,068.54

-1,171.26

-502.22

Minority Interest

Debt

3,261

2,841.9

2,560.52

2,323.67

Deferred Tax Liability Net

68.6

80.73

312.26

375.11

Total Liabilities

-21.16

854.09

1,701.52

2,196.56

Fixed Assets

670.03

1,352.75

2,106.43

2,192.29

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

76.81

75.96

71.72

104.22

Networking Capital

-798.19

-614.92

-520.2

-211.25

Inventories

65.43

72.22

46.4

48.28

Inventory Days

11.18

Sundry Debtors

439.26

396.94

484.93

198.84

Debtor Days

46.08

Other Current Assets

167.24

79.77

75.58

119.46

Sundry Creditors

-1,371.84

-1,058.82

-998.37

-446.91

Creditor Days

103.57

Other Current Liabilities

-98.28

-105.03

-128.74

-130.92

Cash

30.2

40.3

43.58

111.28

Total Assets

-21.15

854.09

1,701.53

2,196.54

