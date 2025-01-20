iifl-logo-icon 1
Nagarjuna Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd Key Ratios

9.06
(0.44%)
Jan 20, 2025|10:09:58 AM

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-7.6

-56.53

16.14

-15.11

Op profit growth

-3.46

-133.87

47.67

-17.28

EBIT growth

0.56

-158.07

68.85

-18.95

Net profit growth

34.09

2,030.68

-82.31

36.38

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-6.76

-6.47

8.31

6.53

EBIT margin

-10.44

-9.59

7.18

4.94

Net profit margin

-39.07

-26.92

-0.54

-3.6

RoCE

-8.44

-5.99

8.71

4.9

RoNW

87.22

-19.04

-0.49

-2.64

RoA

-7.9

-4.2

-0.16

-0.89

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-10.29

-7.67

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-11.66

-9.04

-1.85

-3.52

Book value per share

-8.09

2.2

17.94

18.26

Valuation ratios

P/E

-0.61

-0.4

0

0

P/CEPS

-0.53

-0.34

-8.33

-5.5

P/B

-0.77

1.41

0.86

1.06

EV/EBIDTA

-23.98

-21.99

6.63

10.8

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-7.37

-6.79

-18.9

-22.96

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

165.16

313.1

134.5

172.01

Inventory days

17.79

26.82

16.64

23.81

Creditor days

-192.45

-281.59

-123

-150.72

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.47

0.49

-0.91

-0.51

Net debt / equity

-3.29

12.18

1.43

1.46

Net debt / op. profit

-14.97

-14.52

4.71

7.27

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-49.41

-46.61

-48.6

-48.55

Employee costs

-6.14

-6.17

-4.42

-4.57

Other costs

-51.2

-53.68

-38.65

-40.33

