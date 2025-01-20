Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-7.6
-56.53
16.14
-15.11
Op profit growth
-3.46
-133.87
47.67
-17.28
EBIT growth
0.56
-158.07
68.85
-18.95
Net profit growth
34.09
2,030.68
-82.31
36.38
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-6.76
-6.47
8.31
6.53
EBIT margin
-10.44
-9.59
7.18
4.94
Net profit margin
-39.07
-26.92
-0.54
-3.6
RoCE
-8.44
-5.99
8.71
4.9
RoNW
87.22
-19.04
-0.49
-2.64
RoA
-7.9
-4.2
-0.16
-0.89
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-10.29
-7.67
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-11.66
-9.04
-1.85
-3.52
Book value per share
-8.09
2.2
17.94
18.26
Valuation ratios
P/E
-0.61
-0.4
0
0
P/CEPS
-0.53
-0.34
-8.33
-5.5
P/B
-0.77
1.41
0.86
1.06
EV/EBIDTA
-23.98
-21.99
6.63
10.8
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-7.37
-6.79
-18.9
-22.96
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
165.16
313.1
134.5
172.01
Inventory days
17.79
26.82
16.64
23.81
Creditor days
-192.45
-281.59
-123
-150.72
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0.47
0.49
-0.91
-0.51
Net debt / equity
-3.29
12.18
1.43
1.46
Net debt / op. profit
-14.97
-14.52
4.71
7.27
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-49.41
-46.61
-48.6
-48.55
Employee costs
-6.14
-6.17
-4.42
-4.57
Other costs
-51.2
-53.68
-38.65
-40.33
