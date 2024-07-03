Nagarjuna Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
0.93
871.08
1,160.06
1,207.9
1,323.8
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.93
871.08
1,160.06
1,207.9
1,323.8
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.74
2,608.6
9.58
1.24
9.87
Total Income
3.68
3,479.68
1,169.65
1,209.14
1,333.67
Total Expenditure
23.47
941.07
1,224.11
1,240.96
1,334.11
PBIDT
-19.79
2,538.6
-54.46
-31.82
-0.44
Interest
0.67
57.47
134.09
109.96
120.19
PBDT
-20.46
2,481.14
-188.55
-141.77
-120.63
Depreciation
0
8.28
12.26
12.46
12.49
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
-5.51
11.44
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
8.22
-1.39
-4.12
-4.11
Reported Profit After Tax
-14.95
2,453.2
-199.42
-150.12
-129
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-14.95
2,453.2
-199.42
-150.12
-129
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-14.95
2,453.2
-199.42
-150.12
-129
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.25
41.02
-3.33
-2.51
-2.16
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
59.81
59.81
59.81
59.81
59.81
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-2,127.95
291.43
-4.69
-2.63
-0.03
PBDTM(%)
-2,200
284.83
-16.25
-11.73
-9.11
PATM(%)
-1,607.52
281.62
-17.19
-12.42
-9.74
