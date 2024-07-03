iifl-logo-icon 1
Nagarjuna Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd Quarterly Results

9.25
(3.24%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:59 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

0.93

871.08

1,160.06

1,207.9

1,323.8

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.93

871.08

1,160.06

1,207.9

1,323.8

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.74

2,608.6

9.58

1.24

9.87

Total Income

3.68

3,479.68

1,169.65

1,209.14

1,333.67

Total Expenditure

23.47

941.07

1,224.11

1,240.96

1,334.11

PBIDT

-19.79

2,538.6

-54.46

-31.82

-0.44

Interest

0.67

57.47

134.09

109.96

120.19

PBDT

-20.46

2,481.14

-188.55

-141.77

-120.63

Depreciation

0

8.28

12.26

12.46

12.49

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

-5.51

11.44

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

8.22

-1.39

-4.12

-4.11

Reported Profit After Tax

-14.95

2,453.2

-199.42

-150.12

-129

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-14.95

2,453.2

-199.42

-150.12

-129

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-14.95

2,453.2

-199.42

-150.12

-129

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.25

41.02

-3.33

-2.51

-2.16

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

59.81

59.81

59.81

59.81

59.81

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-2,127.95

291.43

-4.69

-2.63

-0.03

PBDTM(%)

-2,200

284.83

-16.25

-11.73

-9.11

PATM(%)

-1,607.52

281.62

-17.19

-12.42

-9.74

Nagarjuna Fert.: Related NEWS

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Nagarjuna Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd

