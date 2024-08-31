AGM 30/09/2024 We wish to inform that the Board of Directors on August 31, 2024, have resolved to convene 18th AGM on September 30, 2024. Please find the E-voting period, Scrutinizer for E-voting and Cut off date for 18th AGM. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.08.2024) The Company has filed on 07-09-2024, the Notice convening the 18th AGM, Annual Report, Business Responsibility & Sustainability Report and Statement of Impact of Audit Qualifications for the Financial Year 2023-24, for the 18th AGM scheduled to be held on September 30, 2024, in compliance with SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. Despite compliance, the Audit Report forming part of the Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31-03-2024, was inadvertently missing from the Annual Report filed with the Stock Exchanges. Further, the company has circulated the Annual Report electronically using the web address hosted on the website of the Company and the correct Annual Report has been hosted on the website of the company. In view of the above, the company is herewith submitting the Annual Report incorporating the Audit Reports for the financial year 2023-24. We confirm that no changes were affected in the Annual Report that was filed on 07-09-2024, except the Audit Reports. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 26.09.2024) We wish to inform that the 18th AGM of the Company was held today i.e., September 30, 2024, at 10.10 AM (IST) through Video Conferencing / Other Audio Visual means. In this regard, please find the summary of the proceedings of the 18th AGM of the Company (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024) The 18th AGM was held on September 30, 2024 at 10.10 AM through Video Conferencing / Other Audio Visual Means. Pursuant to Regulation 44(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, please find the Scrutinizers Report and Voting Results of 18th AGM. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01.10.2024)