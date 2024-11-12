iifl-logo-icon 1
Nagarjuna Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd Board Meeting

8.88
(2.19%)
Jan 16, 2025|12:04:57 PM

Nagarjuna Fert. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting4 Jan 20254 Jan 2025
Intimation of Resignation of Mr. Sudhakar Rao Annam, as Chief Financial Officer of the company with effect from January 04, 2025
Board Meeting12 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
Nagarjuna Fertilizers And Chemicals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is proposed to be scheduled on Tuesday November 12 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter / half year ended September 30 2024 at the registered office of the Company. We wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held today i.e., November 12, 2024, had, inter alia, approved the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter / half year ended September 30, 2024, in accordance with Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. A copy of the approved Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, is enclosed. The Board of Directors at their meeting held on November 12, 2024, has inter alia approved the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)
Board Meeting16 Sep 202423 Aug 2024
Nagarjuna Fertilizers And Chemicals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is proposed to be scheduled to be held on August 31 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Nagarjuna Fertilizers And Chemicals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/09/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve We wish to inform that the Meeting of the Board of Directors held on Saturday, August 31, 2024, has been adjourned to Saturday, September 07, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/08/2024) Nagarjuna Fertilizers And Chemicals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/09/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve We wish to inform that Board of Directors at their adjourned meeting held on September 07, 2024, have resolved to convene the next meeting of the Board of Directors on September 16, 2024, to consider and approve un-audited financial results for June, 2024 quarter. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/09/2024) The Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held on September 16, 2024, had, inter alia, approved the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.09.2024)
Board Meeting20 May 202426 Apr 2024
Nagarjuna Fertilizers And Chemicals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is proposed to be scheduled on Saturday May 04 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended March 31 2024 at the registered office of the Company. The Board Meeting to be held on 04/05/2024 has been revised to 15/05/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 04/05/2024 has been revised to 15/05/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.05.2024) Nagarjuna Fertilizers And Chemicals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2024 We wish to inform that the meeting of the Board of Difectors of the company proposed to be held on Wednesday, May 15,2024, inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended March 31st 2024, at the registered office of the Company, has been rescheduled to be held on Monday, May 20, 2024, for the completion of the Audit of the Books of Accounts of the Company for the year ended March 31st 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.05.2024) We wish to inform that Board of Directors at their Meeting held on May 20, 2024, had approved the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the year ended March 31, 2024. A copy of Financial Results, Statutory Auditors Report and Statement of Impact of Audit Qualifications for the year ended March 31, 2024 is enclosed (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/05/2024)
Board Meeting7 Feb 20241 Feb 2024
Nagarjuna Fertilizers And Chemicals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is proposed to be scheduled on Wednesday February 07 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended December 31 2023 at the registered office of the Company. We wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held on February 07, 2024, had, inter alia, approved the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, in accordance with Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. A copy of the approved Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, is enclosed (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.02.2024)

