Nagarjuna Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd Summary

Nagarjuna Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited, was formerly incorporated as Kakinada Fertilizers Limited on November 7, 2006. Kakinada Fertilizers Limited incorporated as a wholly owned subsidiary to the erstwhile Company (NFCL) in 2009-10 to manufacture, market fertilizers and allied agri inputs. Through a Composite Scheme of Arrangement and Amalgamation, KFL acquired the residual business of erstwhile NFCL and the business of Ikisan Limited effective from April 01, 2011. KFL changed its name to Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited w.e.f August 19, 2011 as per the Scheme. The Company is principally engaged in the business of manufacturing and marketing of Fertilizer, Micro Irrigation Equipments and Agri Informatic Services. Following the approval of the Composite Scheme of Arrangement and Amalgamation between Kakinada Fertilizers Limited, Ikisan Limited, the Company and Nagarjuna Oil Refinery Limited, the Oil Business Undertaking of Erstwhile Company was demerged into Nagarjuna Oil Refinery Limited and the residual Company along with Ikisan were merged into the Company and the Scheme became effective from July 30, 2011. The flagship company of the Nagarjuna Group, Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited is a leading manufacturer and supplier of plant nutrients in India. The Company has the distinction of being the single largest private sector investment in Southern India, where it supplies a broad portfolio of nutrition products and services including both macro and micro fertilizers. The Companys products and services include Nutrition solutions and Macro and Micro fertilizers and Farm Management services and Micro Irrigation solutions. It also offer expertise for the management of chemical process plants, which include Specialist Services and Total Project Management. Their operations have been aligned into three strategic business units: Straight Nutrition Business; Nutrition Solutions Business and Nagarjuna Management Services.