iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Bohra Industries Ltd Share Price

17.95
(4.97%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:04 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open17.95
  • Day's High17.95
  • 52 Wk High31
  • Prev. Close17.1
  • Day's Low17.95
  • 52 Wk Low 11.82
  • Turnover (lac)4.07
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value39.36
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)25.66
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Bohra Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Fertilizers

Open

17.95

Prev. Close

17.1

Turnover(Lac.)

4.07

Day's High

17.95

Day's Low

17.95

52 Week's High

31

52 Week's Low

11.82

Book Value

39.36

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

25.66

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Bohra Industries Ltd Corporate Action

23 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

9 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Dec, 2024

arrow

Bohra Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Bohra Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:36 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 26.43%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 26.43%

Non-Promoter- 73.56%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 73.56%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Bohra Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.3

10.3

10.3

15.24

Preference Capital

4

4

0

0

Reserves

42.56

45.13

33.9

-29.86

Net Worth

56.86

59.43

44.2

-14.62

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0.45

95.08

125.42

yoy growth (%)

-100

-99.52

-24.18

23.56

Raw materials

0

-29.7

-103.44

-83.81

As % of sales

0

6,521.22

108.78

66.82

Employee costs

-0.3

-0.93

-2.6

-2.68

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-2.88

-52.33

-40.13

8.85

Depreciation

-1.44

-1.64

-1.72

-1.09

Tax paid

0.13

0.49

-0.15

-1.45

Working capital

-1.39

-36.95

-24.07

-3.55

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100

-99.52

-24.18

23.56

Op profit growth

-96.82

54.31

-264.65

25.68

EBIT growth

-93.9

53.46

-273.65

30.64

Net profit growth

-94.69

28.69

-643.91

87.43

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Bohra Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd

FACT

973.35

062,973.0411.180.11,448.6320.14

Coromandel International Ltd

COROMANDEL

1,958.3

39.0257,698.78695.860.317,432.31347.89

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd

CHAMBLFERT

500.3

12.9920,040.63500.421.54,346.18202.24

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd

RCF

180.63

53.439,963.5278.60.694,289.5683.96

Paradeep Phosphates Ltd

PARADEEP

120.66

27.099,827.36227.460.413,843.8446.12

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Bohra Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Deepak Babel

Independent Director

Chandra Prakash Agarwal

Addtnl Independent Director

Kalpana Dhakar

Company Secretary

Aditi Agarwal

Managing Director

Krishna Agarwal

Non Executive Director

Nitinkumar Rishiram Agrawal

Non Executive Director

Krishna Tulsian

Non Executive Director

Dinesh Kumar Jain

Addtnl Independent Director

Shahid Raza Rizvi

Addtnl Independent Director

Payal Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Bohra Industries Ltd

Summary

Bohra Industries Limited was originally incorporated at Udaipur, in Rajasthan as Aminag Minchem Private Limited, a Private Limited Company, vide Certificate of Incorporation dated November 28, 1996, issued by the Registrar of Companies. The Company name was changed to Bohra Industries Private Limited dated March 17, 1999, issued by the Registrar of Companies. Then, the status converted into a Public Limited and the name of the Company was changed to Bhora Industries Limiteddated March 22, 1999. A Fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by Assistant Registrar of Companies, Rajasthan, Jaipur.Bohra Industries Limited (BIL), ISO Certified Co. is a Udaipur, Rajasthan, India based company with interest in manufacturing of phosphatic fertilizers. BIL is promoted by Mr. Shri Krishna Agarwal Ji, a first generation visionary with interest and experience in import, export of plastics, Chemicals, fertilizers and in IT and communications. The Company started production in year 2000 with first fully computerized plant to manufacture SSP and GSSP fertilizer in India, giving the much needed flip to an aging industry by bringing the manufacturing process of SSP fertilizer at par with some of the most modern fertilizer plants of India.At present, the Company is engaged in manufacturing of Single Super Phospate (SSP) both in powder and granulated form. Granulated Single form contains Phosphorus, Calcium and Sulphur which are primary and secondary plant nutrient for growth and development
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Bohra Industries Ltd share price today?

The Bohra Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹17.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of Bohra Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bohra Industries Ltd is ₹25.66 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Bohra Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Bohra Industries Ltd is 0 and 0.43 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Bohra Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bohra Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bohra Industries Ltd is ₹11.82 and ₹31 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Bohra Industries Ltd?

Bohra Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 49.37%, 3 Years at -37.08%, 1 Year at -39.04%, 6 Month at 7.89%, 3 Month at 13.92% and 1 Month at 5.30%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Bohra Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Bohra Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 26.43 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 73.57 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Bohra Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.