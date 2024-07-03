Summary

Bohra Industries Limited was originally incorporated at Udaipur, in Rajasthan as Aminag Minchem Private Limited, a Private Limited Company, vide Certificate of Incorporation dated November 28, 1996, issued by the Registrar of Companies. The Company name was changed to Bohra Industries Private Limited dated March 17, 1999, issued by the Registrar of Companies. Then, the status converted into a Public Limited and the name of the Company was changed to Bhora Industries Limiteddated March 22, 1999. A Fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by Assistant Registrar of Companies, Rajasthan, Jaipur.Bohra Industries Limited (BIL), ISO Certified Co. is a Udaipur, Rajasthan, India based company with interest in manufacturing of phosphatic fertilizers. BIL is promoted by Mr. Shri Krishna Agarwal Ji, a first generation visionary with interest and experience in import, export of plastics, Chemicals, fertilizers and in IT and communications. The Company started production in year 2000 with first fully computerized plant to manufacture SSP and GSSP fertilizer in India, giving the much needed flip to an aging industry by bringing the manufacturing process of SSP fertilizer at par with some of the most modern fertilizer plants of India.At present, the Company is engaged in manufacturing of Single Super Phospate (SSP) both in powder and granulated form. Granulated Single form contains Phosphorus, Calcium and Sulphur which are primary and secondary plant nutrient for growth and development

Read More