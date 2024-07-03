SectorFertilizers
Open₹17.95
Prev. Close₹17.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹4.07
Day's High₹17.95
Day's Low₹17.95
52 Week's High₹31
52 Week's Low₹11.82
Book Value₹39.36
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)25.66
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.3
10.3
10.3
15.24
Preference Capital
4
4
0
0
Reserves
42.56
45.13
33.9
-29.86
Net Worth
56.86
59.43
44.2
-14.62
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0.45
95.08
125.42
yoy growth (%)
-100
-99.52
-24.18
23.56
Raw materials
0
-29.7
-103.44
-83.81
As % of sales
0
6,521.22
108.78
66.82
Employee costs
-0.3
-0.93
-2.6
-2.68
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-2.88
-52.33
-40.13
8.85
Depreciation
-1.44
-1.64
-1.72
-1.09
Tax paid
0.13
0.49
-0.15
-1.45
Working capital
-1.39
-36.95
-24.07
-3.55
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100
-99.52
-24.18
23.56
Op profit growth
-96.82
54.31
-264.65
25.68
EBIT growth
-93.9
53.46
-273.65
30.64
Net profit growth
-94.69
28.69
-643.91
87.43
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd
FACT
973.35
|0
|62,973.04
|11.18
|0.1
|1,448.63
|20.14
Coromandel International Ltd
COROMANDEL
1,958.3
|39.02
|57,698.78
|695.86
|0.31
|7,432.31
|347.89
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd
CHAMBLFERT
500.3
|12.99
|20,040.63
|500.42
|1.5
|4,346.18
|202.24
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd
RCF
180.63
|53.43
|9,963.52
|78.6
|0.69
|4,289.56
|83.96
Paradeep Phosphates Ltd
PARADEEP
120.66
|27.09
|9,827.36
|227.46
|0.41
|3,843.84
|46.12
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Deepak Babel
Independent Director
Chandra Prakash Agarwal
Addtnl Independent Director
Kalpana Dhakar
Company Secretary
Aditi Agarwal
Managing Director
Krishna Agarwal
Non Executive Director
Nitinkumar Rishiram Agrawal
Non Executive Director
Krishna Tulsian
Non Executive Director
Dinesh Kumar Jain
Addtnl Independent Director
Shahid Raza Rizvi
Addtnl Independent Director
Payal Jain
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Bohra Industries Ltd
Summary
Bohra Industries Limited was originally incorporated at Udaipur, in Rajasthan as Aminag Minchem Private Limited, a Private Limited Company, vide Certificate of Incorporation dated November 28, 1996, issued by the Registrar of Companies. The Company name was changed to Bohra Industries Private Limited dated March 17, 1999, issued by the Registrar of Companies. Then, the status converted into a Public Limited and the name of the Company was changed to Bhora Industries Limiteddated March 22, 1999. A Fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by Assistant Registrar of Companies, Rajasthan, Jaipur.Bohra Industries Limited (BIL), ISO Certified Co. is a Udaipur, Rajasthan, India based company with interest in manufacturing of phosphatic fertilizers. BIL is promoted by Mr. Shri Krishna Agarwal Ji, a first generation visionary with interest and experience in import, export of plastics, Chemicals, fertilizers and in IT and communications. The Company started production in year 2000 with first fully computerized plant to manufacture SSP and GSSP fertilizer in India, giving the much needed flip to an aging industry by bringing the manufacturing process of SSP fertilizer at par with some of the most modern fertilizer plants of India.At present, the Company is engaged in manufacturing of Single Super Phospate (SSP) both in powder and granulated form. Granulated Single form contains Phosphorus, Calcium and Sulphur which are primary and secondary plant nutrient for growth and development
Read More
The Bohra Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹17.95 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bohra Industries Ltd is ₹25.66 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Bohra Industries Ltd is 0 and 0.43 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bohra Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bohra Industries Ltd is ₹11.82 and ₹31 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Bohra Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 49.37%, 3 Years at -37.08%, 1 Year at -39.04%, 6 Month at 7.89%, 3 Month at 13.92% and 1 Month at 5.30%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.