To The Members, Bohra Industries Limited

Your Directors are pleased to present the 28th Annual Report of the Company together with the Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

1. FINANCIAL SUMMARY

Particulars (Amount in Lakhs) 2023-24 2022-23 Total Revenue - - Total Expenditure 142.82 175.42 Profit / (Loss) Before Depreciation and Tax (PBDT) (142.82) (175.42) Less: Depreciation 135.93 137.98 Profit /(loss) before Tax (278.75) (313.40) Prior Period Items 0 0 Less: Provisions for Taxation 21.03 19.51 Including Deferred Tax Profit / (Loss) After Tax (PAT) (257.72) (293.89)

2. FINANCIAL SUMMARY AND STATE OF COMPANYS AFFAIRS

During the period under review, the company was not under operation and hence the total revenue earned is NIL as same as previous year. Net loss for the current year is Rs. 257.72 lakhs as compared to Net Loss of Rs. 293.89 lakhs in previous year.

3. TRANSFER TO RESERVE

No amount is proposed to be transfer to General Reserves in the Financial Year 2023-24.

4. DIVIDEND

No Dividend was recommended by the Board of Directors due to losses during the financial year 2023-24. (Previous year was also Nil).

5. MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS IF ANY AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY OCCURRED BETWEEN THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR TO WHICH THIS FINANCIAL STATEMENTS RELATES AND THE DATE OF THE REPORT There are no material changes or commitments affecting the financial position or business activities of the Company between the end of the Financial Year and the date of this Boards Report.

6. CHANGE IN NATURE OF BUSINESS

There was no change in business activities of the company during the period under Review.

7. SUBSIDIARIES/ JOINT VENTURES /ASSOCIATE COMPANIES

There has been no Subsidiary, Associate Company, and joint venture of the Company. Further, during the reporting period, no company has become or ceased to be a subsidiary/ joint venture or associate Company.

8. CHANGES IN DIRECTORS & KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONALS (KMP):

During the financial year 2023-24:-

1. Mr. Raghuveer Singh Rathore (DIN: 08626195) resigned from office on 05th June, 2023, who was appointed as whole-time director of the company w.e.f 16th August, 2022.

2. Ms. Payal Jain (DIN: 09458207) resigned from office on 22nd June 2023, who was appointed as independent director of the company w.e.f 05th January, 2022.

3. Mr. Mahendra Singh Kothari (DIN: 08626203) resigned from office on 12th August 2023, who was appointed as whole-time director of the company w.e.f 16th August 2022.

9. SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS:

There are no significant and material orders passed by regulators/ courts that would impact the going concern status of the Company and its future operations.

10. SHARE CAPITAL:

During the year under review, no changes in the share capital of the Company.

Authorised Share Capital

The authorised share capital of your Company is Rs. 20,00,00,000 divided into 2,00,00,000 shares of Rs. 10/- each.

Issued and Paid-up Share Capital

Total Issued and Paid-up share capital of your Company is Rs. 14,29,71,520 divided into 1,42,97,152 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each fully paid-up. The Company has not issued any equity share rights, Sweat Equity Shares or Bonus shares.

11. DISCLOSURES REGARDING ESOPs:

The Company has not provided any Stock Option Scheme to the employees.

12. INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL AND ADEQUACY

The Board adopted the policies and procedures for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial disclosures. For the assurance of best possible Internal Financial Controls to be followed by the Company, furtherance to the current Internal Financial Controls, a Policy of Internal Financial Control was reviewed and approved by the Board and Audit Committee and the same is available on the website and may be accessed at the link: http://www.bohraindustries.com/

13. COMPANYS POLICY ON SELECTION OF DIRECTORS AND DETERMINING DIRECTORS INDEPENDENCE AND REMUNERATION:

The Company has a Nomination and Remuneration Committee (NRC) and the Composition of Committee and the Scope of the Committee are set out in the Corporate Governance Report forming part of this Annual Report. The Companys Policy for selection and appointment of Directors and their remuneration is based on its NRC policy which, inter alia, deals with the manner of selection of the Board of Directors and such other matters as provided under section 178(3) of the Act and SEBI Listing Regulations. The shareholders may refer the Companys website for the detailed Nomination & Remuneration Policy of the Company on the appointment and remuneration of Directors including criteria for determining qualifications, independence of Director and other matters provided under sub-section (3) of section 178.

14. PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES UNDER SECTION 197(12) OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013

There were no employees whose remuneration was in excess of the limits prescribed under Section 197 (12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rules 5 (2) of Companies (Appointment and remuneration of Managerial personnel) Rules 2014. The ratio of remuneration of each director to the median employees remuneration and other details in accordance with sub-section 12 of the Section 197 of the Act, read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, form part of this report as Annexure I.

15. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT :

The Management Discussion and Analysis forms an integral part of this report has been separately furnished in Annual Report in Annexures II. The Management Discussion and Analysis gives details of organization, overall industrial economic overview, current and future outlook, strength and weakness, cautionary statement.

16. STATUTORY AUDITORS AND THEIR REPORT: STATUTORY AUDITORS

M/s Valawat & Associates (FRN: 003623C) were appointed by the Shareholders at the 27th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 30th December, 2023 as Statutory Auditors for a period of five consecutive years to hold office upto conclusion of the 32 nd Annual General Meeting. They have audited the financial statements of the Company for the Financial Year under review. The observations of Statutory Auditors in their Report are self-explanatory and therefore, do not require further explanation. The Auditors Report does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark. Further, there was no incidence of fraud reported by the Statutory Auditors under sub-section (12) of section 143 other than those which are reportable to the Central Government.

COST AUDITOR

As per section 148, cost audit is not applicable for the year under review.

INTERNAL AUDITOR

In accordance with the provisions of Section 138 of the Companies Act, 2013, Mr. Jain Kothari & Co., Chartered Accountant (FRN: 022340C) was appointed as an internal auditor of the Company to conduct internal audit of the Company. The observations and suggestions of the Internal Auditors were reviewed, and necessary c o rrective/ preventive actions were taken.

SECRETARIAL AUDIT

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder, CS GAURAV GOYAL, Practicing Company Secretary (FCS No. 13147 Cop No. 22052) was appointed as Secretarial Auditors to conduct secretarial audit of the company for the financial year 2023-24. The Report of Secretarial Auditor is annexed with this report as Annexure-III. The qualifications, observations or adverse remark or disclaimer is as stated in the said report.

17. EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN

The Annual Return in accordance with the provisions of Section 92(3) and 134(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder is available on Companys website and can be accessed at http://www.bohraindustries.com/

18. DEPOSIT

During the year under review, your Company has not accepted any deposit within the meaning of Section 73 and 74 of the Companies Act, 2013, read with the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rule, 2014. There are no outstanding deposits as on 31st March, 2024.

19. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (CSR)

As the CSR provisions are not applicable during the period under review, the Company has not developed and implemented any Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives.

20. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Pursuant to section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect Directors Responsibility Statement it is hereby confirmed that: i. in the preparation of the annual accounts for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024, the applicable accounting standards had been followed and there are no material departures from the same; ii. the directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that were reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company at the end of the financial year, i:e 31st March, 2024 and of the profit and loss of the company for that period; iii. the directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act, for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities, iv. the directors have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis;

v. the directors have implemented internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and are operating effectively; and vi. the directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

21. MEETING OF BOARD

During the year under review, 6 (Six) meetings of the Board of Directors were held. The intervening gap between any two meetings was within the time period and in conformity with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and Listing Regulations and the Secretarial Standard-1 on Board Meetings issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India. The following Meetings of the Board of Directors were held during the Financial Year 2023-24.

Date of Meeting Boards Strength No. of Directors Present 29/05/2023 6 2 14/08/2023 3 2 08/09/2023 3 2 09/11/2023 3 2 08/12/2023 3 2 14/02/2024 3 2

22. COMMITTEES OF THE BOARD

The Board of Directors have constituted the following Committees in order to effectively deliberate its duties under the Act and the Listing Regulations, 2015:

1. Audit Committee;

2. Nomination and Remuneration Committee;

3. Stakeholders Relationship Committee;

Details of the Committees in respect of its composition, terms of reference and meetings held during the financial year 2023-24 are provided in the Corporate Governance Report, which forms part of this Annual Report.

23. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS:

All contracts / arrangements / transactions entered by the Company during the financial year with related parties were in the ordinary course of business and on an arms length basis. During the year, the Company had not entered into any contract / arrangement / transaction with related parties which could be considered material in accordance with the policy of the Company on materiality of related party transactions. There are no transactions that are required to be reported in form AOC-2. However, all the transactions with related parties, which were in the ordinary course of business and on an arms length basis, have been disclosed in Notes of the Financial Statements. All Related Party Transactions entered into during the financial year were placed before the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors for approval. The Company has a process in place to periodically review and monitor Related Party Transactions. The Policy on materiality of related party transactions and dealing with related party transactions as approved by the Board may be accessed on the Companys website at the link: http://www.bohraindustries.com/document/RELATED-PARTY-TRANSACTION.pdf

24. DISCLOSURE REGARDING PREVENTION OF SEXUAL HARASSMENT:

The Company has in place a Sexual Harassment Policy in line with the requirement of The Sexual Harassment of Women at the Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redresses) Act, 2013. Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) has been set up to redress complaints received regarding sexual harassment. All employees are covered under the policy. No complaint has been received and disposed of during the year 2023-24.

25. VIGIL MECHANISM / WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY

Pursuant to Rule 7 of the Companies (Meetings of Board and its Powers) Rules 2014 read with Section 177(9) of the Act and as per Regulation 22 of the Listing Regulations (as amended from time to time), the Company has framed Vigil Mechanism/Whistle Blower Policy (“Policy”) to enable Directors and employees to report genuine concerns or grievances, significant deviations from key management policies and reports on any non-compliance and wrong practices, e.g., unethical behaviour, fraud, violation o f law, inappropriate behaviour/conduct, etc. The functioning of the Vigil Mechanism is reviewed by the Audit Committee from time to time. None of the Directors or employees have been denied access to the Audit Committee of the Board. The objective of this mechanism is to maintain a redressal system that can process all complaints concerning questionable accounting practices, internal controls, or fraudulent reporting of financial information. The Policy framed by the Company is in compliance with the requirements of the Act and the Listing Regulations and is available on the website o f the Company at http://www.bohraindustries.com/document/WHISTLE%20BLOWER%20AND%20VIGIL%2 0MECHANISM%20POLICY.pdf

26. RISK MANAGEMENT

The Risk Management policy is formulated and implemented by the Company in compliance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The policy aimed at creating and protecting shareholders value by minimizing threats and losses and identifying and maximizing opportunities. The risk management policy defines the risk management approach across the enterprise at various levels, including documentation and reporting. The Audit Committee evaluated various risks and that there is no element of risk identified that may threaten the existence of the Company.

27. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE:

Your Company is committed to maintain the highest standards of Corporate Governance and adheres to the stipulations set out in the Listing Regulation and have implemented all the prescribed requirements. A Corporate Governance Report and Qualified Certificate from practicing company secretary confirming compliance of conditions as required by Regulation 34(3) read with Part E of Schedule V of the Listing Regulations form part of this Boards Report.

28. RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY

The brief of the Remuneration policy has been uploaded on website of the company at http://www.bohraindustries.com/document/NOMINATION%20AND%20REMUNERATION %20POLICY.pdf

29. PARTICULARS OF LOANS GIVEN, INVESTMENTS MADE, GUARANTEES GIVEN AND

SECURITIES PROVIDED

During the year company has made an investment in accordance with the provision of section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Meetings of Board and its Powers) Rules, 2014. During the year Company has not given loans and provides guarantees in pursuant to provision of section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Meetings of Board and its Powers) Rules, 2014.

30. INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

As per evaluation done by the Board of all the Independent Directors of the Company by considering the parameters such as whether the Directors uphold ethical standards of integrity and probity, the ability of the directors to exercise objective and independent judgment in the best interest of Company, the level of confidentiality maintained, adherence to the applicable code of conduct for Independent Directors and their role in bringing independent judgment during Board deliberations on strategy, performance, risk management, expertise and experience etc., the Independent Directors have maintained the integrity, expertise and have vast experience in the industry. They possess required qualification, skills, expertise and experience to be appointed as Independent Directors of the Company. The Independent Directors have complied with the code of conduct as prescribed in Schedule IV to the Companies Act, 2013.

31. BOARD EVALUATION:

The Board of Directors has carried out an annual evaluation of its own performance, board committees, and individual directors pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the corporate governance requirements as prescribed by the Listing Regulations. The performance of the Board as a whole, Committees and individual Directors was evaluated by seeking inputs from all Directors based on certain parameters.

32. ENERGY CONSERVATION, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS

AND OUTGO:

A. Conservation of Energy: Though no such measures were taken during the financial report under review, yet the details of conservation of energy, technology absorption, foreign exchange earnings and Outgoes undertaken in general by your Management are as follows:

(i) The steps taken or impact on conservation of energy: The Company always emphasized on the conservation of energy. However, NIL steps were taken to conserve since there are nil operations for more than last two year or so. (ii) The steps taken by the company for utilizing alternate sources of energy: NIL (iii) The capital investment on energy conservation equipments: NIL

B. Technology absorption: Since operations of the company are temporally closed, no steps were taken for technology absorption. (i) The efforts made towards technology absorption: NIL (ii) The benefits derived like product improvement, cost reduction, product development or import substitution: N.A. (iii) In case of imported technology (imported during last three years reckoned from the beginning of the financial year: N.A.

(iv)The expenditure incurred on Research and Development: NIL

C. Foreign Exchanges Earnings & outgo (in Rs.): NIL

33. DISCLOSURES WITH RESPECT OF DEMAT SUSPENSE ACCOUNT / UNCLAIMED

SUSPENSE ACCOUNT

None of the shares of the company are lying in demat suspense account / unclaimed suspense account.

34. LISTING OF SHARES

The shares of the Company are listed on National Stock Exchange of India Limited (“NSE”) Main Board. The Annual Listing fees for the financial year 2023-24 has been paid.

35. CEO/CFO CERTIFICATION

The Managing Director has issued CEO and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) certificate pursuant to the provisions of Regulation17(8) of the Listing Regulations, certifying that the financial statements do not contain any materially untrue statement and these statements represent a true and fair view of the Companys affairs. The said certificate is annexed and forms part of the Annual Report.

36. FAMILIARISATION PROGRAM FOR INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

Your Company has formulated familiarization programme for the Independent Directors to familiarize them with their role, rights and responsibility as Directors, the working of the Company, nature of the industry in which the Company operates, business model of the company etc. The detail of such familiarization programme is available on the website of the Company at the weblink: http://www.bohraindustries.com/document/FAMARLISATION%20PROGRAMME%20FOR %20INDEPENDENT%20DIRECTOR.pdf

37. INSIDER TRADING PREVENTION CODE

Pursuant to the SEBI Insider Trading Code, the company has formulated a comprehensive policy for prohibition of Insider Trading in Equity Shares of Bohra Industries Limited to preserve the confidentiality and to prevent misuse o f unpublished price sensitive information. The Company Secretary has been designated as the Compliance Officer. It has also been posted o n the website and may be accessed at the link: http://www.bohraindustries.com/document/CODE%20OF%20PRACTICES%20AND%20PR OCEDURES%20FOR%20FAIR%20DISCLOSURE%20OF%20UNPUBLISHED%20PRICE.pdf

38. COMPLIANCE WITH SECRETARIAL STANDARDS

Your Company has complied with applicable Secretarial Standards (SS) issued by the Institute of Companies Secretaries of India.

39. OTHER DISCLOSURES

The Company has neither made any application, nor are any proceedings pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016. The Company has not entered into any one-time settlement with any Bank or Financial Institutions, hence disclosure under rule (8)(5)(xii) of Companies (Accounts) Rules 2014 is not applicable.

40. ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

Your Directors would like to express their appreciation for the support and co-operation received from financial institutions, companys bankers, government authorities and shareholders during the year under review. The Company wishes to place on record their sincere appreciation to all employees for their commitment and continued contribution to the Company.