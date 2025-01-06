Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0.45
95.08
125.42
yoy growth (%)
-100
-99.52
-24.18
23.56
Raw materials
0
-29.7
-103.44
-83.81
As % of sales
0
6,521.22
108.78
66.82
Employee costs
-0.3
-0.93
-2.6
-2.68
As % of sales
0
204.56
2.74
2.14
Other costs
-1.14
-15.6
-18.7
-20.9
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
3,424.85
19.66
16.66
Operating profit
-1.45
-45.78
-29.66
18.01
OPM
0
-10,050.64
-31.2
14.36
Depreciation
-1.44
-1.64
-1.72
-1.09
Interest expense
0
-5.12
-9.37
-8.85
Other income
0.02
0.22
0.63
0.79
Profit before tax
-2.88
-52.33
-40.13
8.85
Taxes
0.13
0.49
-0.15
-1.45
Tax rate
-4.59
-0.94
0.38
-16.39
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-2.74
-51.84
-40.28
7.4
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-2.74
-51.84
-40.28
7.4
yoy growth (%)
-94.69
28.69
-643.91
87.43
NPM
0
-11,381.38
-42.36
5.9
