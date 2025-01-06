iifl-logo-icon 1
Bohra Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

17.95
(4.97%)
Jan 6, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0.45

95.08

125.42

yoy growth (%)

-100

-99.52

-24.18

23.56

Raw materials

0

-29.7

-103.44

-83.81

As % of sales

0

6,521.22

108.78

66.82

Employee costs

-0.3

-0.93

-2.6

-2.68

As % of sales

0

204.56

2.74

2.14

Other costs

-1.14

-15.6

-18.7

-20.9

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

3,424.85

19.66

16.66

Operating profit

-1.45

-45.78

-29.66

18.01

OPM

0

-10,050.64

-31.2

14.36

Depreciation

-1.44

-1.64

-1.72

-1.09

Interest expense

0

-5.12

-9.37

-8.85

Other income

0.02

0.22

0.63

0.79

Profit before tax

-2.88

-52.33

-40.13

8.85

Taxes

0.13

0.49

-0.15

-1.45

Tax rate

-4.59

-0.94

0.38

-16.39

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-2.74

-51.84

-40.28

7.4

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-2.74

-51.84

-40.28

7.4

yoy growth (%)

-94.69

28.69

-643.91

87.43

NPM

0

-11,381.38

-42.36

5.9

