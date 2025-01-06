iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Bohra Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

17.95
(4.97%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:04 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Bohra Industries Ltd

Bohra Industries FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-2.88

-52.33

-40.13

8.85

Depreciation

-1.44

-1.64

-1.72

-1.09

Tax paid

0.13

0.49

-0.15

-1.45

Working capital

-1.39

-36.95

-24.07

-3.55

Other operating items

Operating

-5.58

-90.43

-66.08

2.75

Capital expenditure

0

-0.64

2.2

11.62

Free cash flow

-5.58

-91.07

-63.88

14.37

Equity raised

-54.22

49.46

130.02

117.3

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

49.4

60.64

55.76

36.41

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-10.4

19.02

121.9

168.08

Bohra Industries : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Bohra Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.