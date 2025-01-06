iifl-logo-icon 1
Bohra Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

17.95
(4.97%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.3

10.3

10.3

15.24

Preference Capital

4

4

0

0

Reserves

42.56

45.13

33.9

-29.86

Net Worth

56.86

59.43

44.2

-14.62

Minority Interest

Debt

0.56

0.52

16.6

95.42

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0.18

0.38

0.54

Total Liabilities

57.42

60.13

61.18

81.34

Fixed Assets

17.17

18.53

19.88

21.07

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.02

0.02

0.02

0.03

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

40.21

41.54

41.01

60.11

Inventories

2.49

2.49

2.49

2.49

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

29.82

30.2

30.2

45.36

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

11.22

11.32

11.16

22.76

Sundry Creditors

-0.5

-0.37

-0.36

-3.56

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-2.82

-2.1

-2.48

-6.94

Cash

0

0.05

0.25

0.12

Total Assets

57.4

60.14

61.16

81.33

