Bohra Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.3
10.3
10.3
15.24
Preference Capital
4
4
0
0
Reserves
42.56
45.13
33.9
-29.86
Net Worth
56.86
59.43
44.2
-14.62
Minority Interest
Debt
0.56
0.52
16.6
95.42
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0.18
0.38
0.54
Total Liabilities
57.42
60.13
61.18
81.34
Fixed Assets
17.17
18.53
19.88
21.07
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.02
0.02
0.02
0.03
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
40.21
41.54
41.01
60.11
Inventories
2.49
2.49
2.49
2.49
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
29.82
30.2
30.2
45.36
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
11.22
11.32
11.16
22.76
Sundry Creditors
-0.5
-0.37
-0.36
-3.56
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-2.82
-2.1
-2.48
-6.94
Cash
0
0.05
0.25
0.12
Total Assets
57.4
60.14
61.16
81.33
