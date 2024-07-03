iifl-logo-icon 1
Madhya Bharat Agro Products Ltd Share Price

244.64
(2.68%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:41:50 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open238.26
  • Day's High246.75
  • 52 Wk High297.55
  • Prev. Close238.26
  • Day's Low235.66
  • 52 Wk Low 197
  • Turnover (lac)112.78
  • P/E74.46
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value42.94
  • EPS3.2
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,143.71
  • Div. Yield0.21
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Madhya Bharat Agro Products Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Fertilizers

Open

238.26

Prev. Close

238.26

Turnover(Lac.)

112.78

Day's High

246.75

Day's Low

235.66

52 Week's High

297.55

52 Week's Low

197

Book Value

42.94

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,143.71

P/E

74.46

EPS

3.2

Divi. Yield

0.21

Madhya Bharat Agro Products Ltd Corporate Action

8 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

17 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Aug, 2024

arrow

13 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.5

Record Date: 13 Sep, 2024

arrow

14 Oct 2023

12:00 AM

Bonus

arrow

Madhya Bharat Agro Products Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Madhya Bharat Agro Products Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:01 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.51%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.51%

Non-Promoter- 25.48%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.48%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Madhya Bharat Agro Products Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

87.63

43.81

21.91

21.91

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

263.31

284.57

183.41

127.45

Net Worth

350.94

328.38

205.32

149.36

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

185.71

130.86

89.91

81.63

yoy growth (%)

41.91

45.54

10.14

26.24

Raw materials

-90.4

-57.23

-40.65

-31.55

As % of sales

48.68

43.73

45.21

38.65

Employee costs

-11.34

-7.99

-2.52

-2.06

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

28.57

21.46

7.27

13.25

Depreciation

-9.37

-10.41

-8.06

-7.1

Tax paid

-8.33

-6.62

-2.16

-1.52

Working capital

7.83

27.8

-1.48

11.25

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

41.91

45.54

10.14

26.24

Op profit growth

19.8

69.18

-3.68

75.07

EBIT growth

31.98

96.5

-32.06

109.91

Net profit growth

36.42

190.12

-56.39

27.39

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Madhya Bharat Agro Products Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd

FACT

973.35

062,973.0411.180.11,448.6320.14

Coromandel International Ltd

COROMANDEL

1,958.3

39.0257,698.78695.860.317,432.31347.89

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd

CHAMBLFERT

500.3

12.9920,040.63500.421.54,346.18202.24

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd

RCF

180.63

53.439,963.5278.60.694,289.5683.96

Paradeep Phosphates Ltd

PARADEEP

120.66

27.099,827.36227.460.413,843.8446.12

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Madhya Bharat Agro Products Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Non Executive Dir.

Mahendra Kumar Ostwal

Managing Director

PANKAJ OSTWAL

Whole Time Director & CFO

SOURABH GUPTA

Non Executive Director

PRAVEEN OSTWAL

Independent Non Exe. Director

Gopal Inani

Independent Non Exe. Director

PARAS MAL SURANA

Independent Non Executive Wome

Shruti Babel

Independent Non Exe. Director

Bheru Lal Ostwal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Madhya Bharat Agro Products Ltd

Summary

Madhya Bharat Agro Products Limited was incorporated as a Public Limited Company on October 22, 1997. The Company was founded By Mr. Shailander Jain, of Sagar but taken over by Ostwal Group in September, 2004. At the time of takeover, the Companys total production capacity was 60000 MT PA for SSP. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing of fertilizers & chemical business, having manufacturing plant I located in Rajoua Dist. Sagar (M.P.) & Unit II at Industrial Area ,Village Sourai Teh. -Banda Distt. Sagar(M.P.) The Company is presently manufacturing Beneficiated Rock Phosphate (BRP), Sulphuric Acid (SA), Single Super Phosphate (SSP) and Phosphate Rich Organic Manure (Prom) which is used in large quantities for replenishing P (Phosphorus) in the soil and act as a fertilizer for the crop. It is also engaged in production of Sulphur Bentonite and some value-added chemicals like oleum etc. Amongst all, sulphuric acid is a mother chemical for all chemicals.The Company started BRP Production in 2012; it enhanced SSP Production capacity from 60,000 MT to 1,80,000 MT in 2016; it commenced production of GSSP, Sulphuric Acid & Organic Fertilizer in 2017; The Company got its shares listed on the Main Board of National Stock Exchange in 2019. With the commencement of new DAP/NPK Complex Fertilizer plant in the first quarter of FY 2022, the Company added 63000 TPY of Sulphuric Acid, 120000 TPY of DAP / NPK Complex Fertilizer and 19800 TPY of Phosphoric Acid.The Company started DAP & N
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Madhya Bharat Agro Products Ltd share price today?

The Madhya Bharat Agro Products Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹244.64 today.

What is the Market Cap of Madhya Bharat Agro Products Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Madhya Bharat Agro Products Ltd is ₹2143.71 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Madhya Bharat Agro Products Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Madhya Bharat Agro Products Ltd is 74.46 and 5.61 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Madhya Bharat Agro Products Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Madhya Bharat Agro Products Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Madhya Bharat Agro Products Ltd is ₹197 and ₹297.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Madhya Bharat Agro Products Ltd?

Madhya Bharat Agro Products Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 64.55%, 3 Years at 74.83%, 1 Year at -18.28%, 6 Month at 2.29%, 3 Month at 13.32% and 1 Month at 6.84%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Madhya Bharat Agro Products Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Madhya Bharat Agro Products Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.51 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 25.49 %

