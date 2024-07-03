Summary

Madhya Bharat Agro Products Limited was incorporated as a Public Limited Company on October 22, 1997. The Company was founded By Mr. Shailander Jain, of Sagar but taken over by Ostwal Group in September, 2004. At the time of takeover, the Companys total production capacity was 60000 MT PA for SSP. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing of fertilizers & chemical business, having manufacturing plant I located in Rajoua Dist. Sagar (M.P.) & Unit II at Industrial Area ,Village Sourai Teh. -Banda Distt. Sagar(M.P.) The Company is presently manufacturing Beneficiated Rock Phosphate (BRP), Sulphuric Acid (SA), Single Super Phosphate (SSP) and Phosphate Rich Organic Manure (Prom) which is used in large quantities for replenishing P (Phosphorus) in the soil and act as a fertilizer for the crop. It is also engaged in production of Sulphur Bentonite and some value-added chemicals like oleum etc. Amongst all, sulphuric acid is a mother chemical for all chemicals.The Company started BRP Production in 2012; it enhanced SSP Production capacity from 60,000 MT to 1,80,000 MT in 2016; it commenced production of GSSP, Sulphuric Acid & Organic Fertilizer in 2017; The Company got its shares listed on the Main Board of National Stock Exchange in 2019. With the commencement of new DAP/NPK Complex Fertilizer plant in the first quarter of FY 2022, the Company added 63000 TPY of Sulphuric Acid, 120000 TPY of DAP / NPK Complex Fertilizer and 19800 TPY of Phosphoric Acid.The Company started DAP & N

