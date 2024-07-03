Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFertilizers
Open₹238.26
Prev. Close₹238.26
Turnover(Lac.)₹112.78
Day's High₹246.75
Day's Low₹235.66
52 Week's High₹297.55
52 Week's Low₹197
Book Value₹42.94
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,143.71
P/E74.46
EPS3.2
Divi. Yield0.21
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
87.63
43.81
21.91
21.91
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
263.31
284.57
183.41
127.45
Net Worth
350.94
328.38
205.32
149.36
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
185.71
130.86
89.91
81.63
yoy growth (%)
41.91
45.54
10.14
26.24
Raw materials
-90.4
-57.23
-40.65
-31.55
As % of sales
48.68
43.73
45.21
38.65
Employee costs
-11.34
-7.99
-2.52
-2.06
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
28.57
21.46
7.27
13.25
Depreciation
-9.37
-10.41
-8.06
-7.1
Tax paid
-8.33
-6.62
-2.16
-1.52
Working capital
7.83
27.8
-1.48
11.25
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
41.91
45.54
10.14
26.24
Op profit growth
19.8
69.18
-3.68
75.07
EBIT growth
31.98
96.5
-32.06
109.91
Net profit growth
36.42
190.12
-56.39
27.39
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd
FACT
973.35
|0
|62,973.04
|11.18
|0.1
|1,448.63
|20.14
Coromandel International Ltd
COROMANDEL
1,958.3
|39.02
|57,698.78
|695.86
|0.31
|7,432.31
|347.89
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd
CHAMBLFERT
500.3
|12.99
|20,040.63
|500.42
|1.5
|4,346.18
|202.24
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd
RCF
180.63
|53.43
|9,963.52
|78.6
|0.69
|4,289.56
|83.96
Paradeep Phosphates Ltd
PARADEEP
120.66
|27.09
|9,827.36
|227.46
|0.41
|3,843.84
|46.12
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Non Executive Dir.
Mahendra Kumar Ostwal
Managing Director
PANKAJ OSTWAL
Whole Time Director & CFO
SOURABH GUPTA
Non Executive Director
PRAVEEN OSTWAL
Independent Non Exe. Director
Gopal Inani
Independent Non Exe. Director
PARAS MAL SURANA
Independent Non Executive Wome
Shruti Babel
Independent Non Exe. Director
Bheru Lal Ostwal
Reports by Madhya Bharat Agro Products Ltd
Summary
Madhya Bharat Agro Products Limited was incorporated as a Public Limited Company on October 22, 1997. The Company was founded By Mr. Shailander Jain, of Sagar but taken over by Ostwal Group in September, 2004. At the time of takeover, the Companys total production capacity was 60000 MT PA for SSP. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing of fertilizers & chemical business, having manufacturing plant I located in Rajoua Dist. Sagar (M.P.) & Unit II at Industrial Area ,Village Sourai Teh. -Banda Distt. Sagar(M.P.) The Company is presently manufacturing Beneficiated Rock Phosphate (BRP), Sulphuric Acid (SA), Single Super Phosphate (SSP) and Phosphate Rich Organic Manure (Prom) which is used in large quantities for replenishing P (Phosphorus) in the soil and act as a fertilizer for the crop. It is also engaged in production of Sulphur Bentonite and some value-added chemicals like oleum etc. Amongst all, sulphuric acid is a mother chemical for all chemicals.The Company started BRP Production in 2012; it enhanced SSP Production capacity from 60,000 MT to 1,80,000 MT in 2016; it commenced production of GSSP, Sulphuric Acid & Organic Fertilizer in 2017; The Company got its shares listed on the Main Board of National Stock Exchange in 2019. With the commencement of new DAP/NPK Complex Fertilizer plant in the first quarter of FY 2022, the Company added 63000 TPY of Sulphuric Acid, 120000 TPY of DAP / NPK Complex Fertilizer and 19800 TPY of Phosphoric Acid.The Company started DAP & N
Read More
The Madhya Bharat Agro Products Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹244.64 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Madhya Bharat Agro Products Ltd is ₹2143.71 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Madhya Bharat Agro Products Ltd is 74.46 and 5.61 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Madhya Bharat Agro Products Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Madhya Bharat Agro Products Ltd is ₹197 and ₹297.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Madhya Bharat Agro Products Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 64.55%, 3 Years at 74.83%, 1 Year at -18.28%, 6 Month at 2.29%, 3 Month at 13.32% and 1 Month at 6.84%.
