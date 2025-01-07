iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Madhya Bharat Agro Products Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

248.02
(1.38%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:05 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Madhya Bharat Agro Products Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

185.71

130.86

89.91

81.63

yoy growth (%)

41.91

45.54

10.14

26.24

Raw materials

-90.4

-57.23

-40.65

-31.55

As % of sales

48.68

43.73

45.21

38.65

Employee costs

-11.34

-7.99

-2.52

-2.06

As % of sales

6.11

6.1

2.8

2.52

Other costs

-42.36

-30.91

-26.21

-26.7

As % of sales (Other Cost)

22.8

23.62

29.15

32.71

Operating profit

41.59

34.71

20.52

21.3

OPM

22.39

26.52

22.82

26.09

Depreciation

-9.37

-10.41

-8.06

-7.1

Interest expense

-3.8

-3.06

-5.2

-5.12

Other income

0.15

0.22

0.02

4.17

Profit before tax

28.57

21.46

7.27

13.25

Taxes

-8.33

-6.62

-2.16

-1.52

Tax rate

-29.16

-30.88

-29.74

-11.51

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

20.24

14.83

5.11

11.72

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

20.24

14.83

5.11

11.72

yoy growth (%)

36.42

190.12

-56.39

27.39

NPM

10.89

11.33

5.68

14.36

M B Agro Prod. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Madhya Bharat Agro Products Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.