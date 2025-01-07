Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
185.71
130.86
89.91
81.63
yoy growth (%)
41.91
45.54
10.14
26.24
Raw materials
-90.4
-57.23
-40.65
-31.55
As % of sales
48.68
43.73
45.21
38.65
Employee costs
-11.34
-7.99
-2.52
-2.06
As % of sales
6.11
6.1
2.8
2.52
Other costs
-42.36
-30.91
-26.21
-26.7
As % of sales (Other Cost)
22.8
23.62
29.15
32.71
Operating profit
41.59
34.71
20.52
21.3
OPM
22.39
26.52
22.82
26.09
Depreciation
-9.37
-10.41
-8.06
-7.1
Interest expense
-3.8
-3.06
-5.2
-5.12
Other income
0.15
0.22
0.02
4.17
Profit before tax
28.57
21.46
7.27
13.25
Taxes
-8.33
-6.62
-2.16
-1.52
Tax rate
-29.16
-30.88
-29.74
-11.51
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
20.24
14.83
5.11
11.72
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
20.24
14.83
5.11
11.72
yoy growth (%)
36.42
190.12
-56.39
27.39
NPM
10.89
11.33
5.68
14.36
