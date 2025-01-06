Madhya Bharat Agro Products Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
28.57
21.46
7.27
13.25
Depreciation
-9.37
-10.41
-8.06
-7.1
Tax paid
-8.33
-6.62
-2.16
-1.52
Working capital
7.83
27.8
-1.48
11.25
Other operating items
Operating
18.69
32.22
-4.43
15.87
Capital expenditure
11.03
1.18
16.07
12.3
Free cash flow
29.72
33.4
11.63
28.17
Equity raised
215.65
177.46
159.66
138.58
Investing
0
0
0
-1.17
Financing
36.47
11.31
8.26
18.59
Dividends paid
0
0
1.09
1.1
Net in cash
281.85
222.17
180.65
185.27
