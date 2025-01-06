iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Madhya Bharat Agro Products Ltd Cash Flow Statement

244.64
(2.68%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:41:50 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Madhya Bharat Agro Products Ltd

M B Agro Prod. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

28.57

21.46

7.27

13.25

Depreciation

-9.37

-10.41

-8.06

-7.1

Tax paid

-8.33

-6.62

-2.16

-1.52

Working capital

7.83

27.8

-1.48

11.25

Other operating items

Operating

18.69

32.22

-4.43

15.87

Capital expenditure

11.03

1.18

16.07

12.3

Free cash flow

29.72

33.4

11.63

28.17

Equity raised

215.65

177.46

159.66

138.58

Investing

0

0

0

-1.17

Financing

36.47

11.31

8.26

18.59

Dividends paid

0

0

1.09

1.1

Net in cash

281.85

222.17

180.65

185.27

M B Agro Prod. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Madhya Bharat Agro Products Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.