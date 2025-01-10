Madhya Bharat Agro Products Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
87.63
43.81
21.91
21.91
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
263.31
284.57
183.41
127.45
Net Worth
350.94
328.38
205.32
149.36
Minority Interest
Debt
289.89
322.65
163.78
70.32
Deferred Tax Liability Net
69.02
42.7
15.06
8.37
Total Liabilities
709.85
693.73
384.16
228.05
Fixed Assets
279.27
203.15
155.56
160.49
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
14.71
6.59
0
3.25
Networking Capital
404
462.73
220.35
64.01
Inventories
207.05
213.98
157.5
53.08
Inventory Days
104.32
Sundry Debtors
185.79
199.13
73.81
27.3
Debtor Days
53.65
Other Current Assets
120.29
105.35
43.93
23.23
Sundry Creditors
-61.72
-14.89
-37.47
-24.45
Creditor Days
48.05
Other Current Liabilities
-47.41
-40.84
-17.42
-15.15
Cash
11.87
21.27
8.24
0.33
Total Assets
709.85
693.74
384.15
228.08
