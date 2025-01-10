iifl-logo-icon 1
Madhya Bharat Agro Products Ltd Balance Sheet

245.29
(-0.13%)
Jan 10, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

87.63

43.81

21.91

21.91

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

263.31

284.57

183.41

127.45

Net Worth

350.94

328.38

205.32

149.36

Minority Interest

Debt

289.89

322.65

163.78

70.32

Deferred Tax Liability Net

69.02

42.7

15.06

8.37

Total Liabilities

709.85

693.73

384.16

228.05

Fixed Assets

279.27

203.15

155.56

160.49

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

14.71

6.59

0

3.25

Networking Capital

404

462.73

220.35

64.01

Inventories

207.05

213.98

157.5

53.08

Inventory Days

104.32

Sundry Debtors

185.79

199.13

73.81

27.3

Debtor Days

53.65

Other Current Assets

120.29

105.35

43.93

23.23

Sundry Creditors

-61.72

-14.89

-37.47

-24.45

Creditor Days

48.05

Other Current Liabilities

-47.41

-40.84

-17.42

-15.15

Cash

11.87

21.27

8.24

0.33

Total Assets

709.85

693.74

384.15

228.08

