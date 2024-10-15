iifl-logo-icon 1
Madhya Bharat Agro Products Ltd Board Meeting

M B Agro Prod. CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting15 Jan 20256 Jan 2025
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2024, Fund Raising and other business matters
Board Meeting15 Oct 20248 Oct 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and other business matters. Madhya Bharat Agro Products Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024. Madhya Bharat Agro Products Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 15, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on:15.10.2024)
Board Meeting17 Aug 202417 Aug 2024
Madhya Bharat Agro Products Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 17, 2024.
Board Meeting29 Jul 202420 Jul 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024 and other business matters Madhya Bharat Agro Products Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. Madhya Bharat Agro Products Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 29, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/07/2024)
Board Meeting11 May 20244 May 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024, dividend and other business matters Madhya Bharat Agro Products Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 11, 2024. (As Per Nse Announcement dated on 13.05.2024) The Exchange had sought clarification from Madhya Bharat Agro Products Limited for the quarter ended 31-Mar-2024 with respect to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. On basis of above the Company was required to clarify the following: -1. The company has not submitted the Statement of Modified Opinion or in case of unmodified opinion(s), a declaration to that effect to the Stock Exchange. The response of the Company is enclosed. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 07/06/2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023 and other business matters. Madhya Bharat Agro Products Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023. Madhya Bharat Agro Products Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on February 12, 2024. As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/02/2024) Madhya Bharat Agro Products Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Financial Result as on 31st December 2023 in machine-readable and searchable form. As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 02/03/2024)

