|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|15 Jan 2025
|6 Jan 2025
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2024, Fund Raising and other business matters
|Board Meeting
|15 Oct 2024
|8 Oct 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and other business matters. Madhya Bharat Agro Products Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024. Madhya Bharat Agro Products Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 15, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on:15.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|17 Aug 2024
|17 Aug 2024
|Madhya Bharat Agro Products Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 17, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|29 Jul 2024
|20 Jul 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024 and other business matters Madhya Bharat Agro Products Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. Madhya Bharat Agro Products Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 29, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|11 May 2024
|4 May 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024, dividend and other business matters Madhya Bharat Agro Products Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 11, 2024. (As Per Nse Announcement dated on 13.05.2024) The Exchange had sought clarification from Madhya Bharat Agro Products Limited for the quarter ended 31-Mar-2024 with respect to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. On basis of above the Company was required to clarify the following: -1. The company has not submitted the Statement of Modified Opinion or in case of unmodified opinion(s), a declaration to that effect to the Stock Exchange. The response of the Company is enclosed. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 07/06/2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Feb 2024
|5 Feb 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023 and other business matters. Madhya Bharat Agro Products Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023. Madhya Bharat Agro Products Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on February 12, 2024. As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/02/2024) Madhya Bharat Agro Products Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Financial Result as on 31st December 2023 in machine-readable and searchable form. As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 02/03/2024)
