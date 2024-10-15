Board Meeting 15 Jan 2025 6 Jan 2025

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2024, Fund Raising and other business matters

Board Meeting 15 Oct 2024 8 Oct 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and other business matters. Madhya Bharat Agro Products Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024. Madhya Bharat Agro Products Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 15, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on:15.10.2024)

Board Meeting 17 Aug 2024 17 Aug 2024

Madhya Bharat Agro Products Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 17, 2024.

Board Meeting 29 Jul 2024 20 Jul 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024 and other business matters Madhya Bharat Agro Products Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. Madhya Bharat Agro Products Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 29, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/07/2024)

Board Meeting 11 May 2024 4 May 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024, dividend and other business matters Madhya Bharat Agro Products Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 11, 2024. (As Per Nse Announcement dated on 13.05.2024) The Exchange had sought clarification from Madhya Bharat Agro Products Limited for the quarter ended 31-Mar-2024 with respect to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. On basis of above the Company was required to clarify the following: -1. The company has not submitted the Statement of Modified Opinion or in case of unmodified opinion(s), a declaration to that effect to the Stock Exchange. The response of the Company is enclosed. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 07/06/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024