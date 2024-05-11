For The Year 2023-2024

Dear Members,

Your Directors have pleasure in presenting the 27th Annual Report together with the Audited Accounts of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2024.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS:

(H in Lakhs)

Particulars 2023-2024 2022-2023 Turnover and Other Income 82793.66 98723.91 Profit Before Taxation 5226.82 17616.90 Taxation/Deferred Tax 2742.33 5196.53 Profit /(Loss) after Tax 2484.49 12420.37 Other Comprehensive Income (10.08) (4.07) Total Comprehensive Income 2474.41 12416.30 Earning Per Equity Share (Restated) 2.84 14.17

PERFORMANCE REVIEW AND STATE OF COMPANYS AFFAIR

During the year ended, the Company has reported revenue from operations of H 81694.64 lakhs in its business as compare to H 98205.24 lakhs in last year

The Net Profit for the year ended March 31, 2024 stood at H 2484.49 lakhs as compare to H 12420.37 lakhs in last year. The Earnings per share (Restated) for the year is H 2.84.

CHANGE IN THE NATURE OF BUSINESS OF COMPANY

During the year under review, there is no change in the nature of business of Company.

LISTING OF THE COMPANY

The Shares of your Company are listed on Platform of "National Stock Exchange". The annual Listing Fees for the Year 2024-25 has been paid to the exchange.

SHARE CAPITAL

As on March 31, 2024, the Company has authorized share capital of H 110,00,00,000 consisting of 11,00,00,000 Equity Shares of H 10/- each.

During the year ended on March 31, 2024 the company has again allotted Bonus Equity Shares to the shareholders of the company in the proportion of 1 (One) new fully paid-up Equity Share of Face Value of H 10/- (Rupee Ten only) each for every 1 (One) existing fully paid-up Equity Share of Face Value of H 10/- (Rupee Ten only) each. Hence the issued, subscribed and paid-up capital of the Company as on 31st March 2024 changes to 87,62,69,400 Rupees comprising of 8,76,26,940 shares of 10/- each.

ANNUAL RETURN:

The information required pursuant to the provisions of Section 134 (3) (a) and Section 92 (3) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 12 of Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, the Annual Return for the financial year ended on March 31st, 2024 is available on the website of the Company viz. http://www.mbapl.com

BUSINESS RESPONSIBILITY AND SUSTAINABILITY REPORT

Pursuant to Regulation 34 of the Listing Regulations, the Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024, is provided in Annexure I forming part of this report and the same is also available on the website of the Company.

STATUTORY AUDITORS & STATUTORY AUDITORS REPORT

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 139 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, M/s Ashok Kanther & Associates, Chartered Accountants, was appointed as the Auditor of the Company for a period of 5 consecutive years till the conclusion of 30th AGM to be held in the year 2027.

The Auditors Report is self-explanatory and therefore, does not call for any further comments/ clarifications and Auditors report does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remarks

SECRETARIAL AUDITOR & SECRETARIAL AUDITORS REPORT

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Appointment & Remuneration of Managerial personnel) Rules, 2014, the company has appointed M/s Sourabh Bapna & Associates, a practicing company secretary to undertake the Secretarial Audit of the Company for financial year 2024-25. The Company has received their consent for Re-appointment.

The Secretarial Audit report for financial year 2023-24 received from Sourabh Bapna & Associates is provided in Annexure II forming part of this report. The Secretarial Audit report does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remarks.

COST AUDITOR

The Company has made and maintained cost accounts and records as specified by the Central Government under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013.

For the financial year 2023-24, M/s. K. C. Moondra & Associates, Cost Accountant have conducted the audit of the cost records of the Company.

In accordance with the provisions of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, and on the recommendation of the Audit Committee, the Board has appointed M/s K.C. Moondra & Associates, Cost Accountants (Registration No. 101814), at such remuneration as shall be fixed by the board of Directors of the Company to conduct the audit of the cost records of the Company for the financial year ending 31st March, 2025. The Re-appointment and the remuneration of the cost Auditor is required to be ratified subsequently by the Members of the Company.

The Company has received their written consent and confirmation that the Re-appointment will be in accordance with the applicable provisions of the Act and rules framed thereunder.

INTERNAL AUDITOR & AUDITORS REPORT

As per section 138 of The Companies Act 2013 read with Rule 13 of Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, the company has Re-Appointed M/s Sourabh Bapna & Associates, Practicing Companies Secretaries as Internal Auditor to conduct Internal Audit for the Financial Year 2024-2025.The Company has received their consent for Re-appointment.

The Internal Audit Report is received by the Company and the same is reviewed and approved by the Audit Committee and Board of Directors for the year 2023-2024. All the observations made by the Internal Auditors have been attended to.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEM

The company has in place an adequate internal control system, which is commensurate with the size, scale and complexity of the company. We have switched over to latest version of SAP during the year from ERP Tally. The internal auditors independently evaluate the adequacy of internal controls and concurrently audit the majority of the transactions in value terms. Independence of the audit compliance is ensured by the Internal Auditors to the Audit Committee of the Board.

REPORTING OF FRAUDS BY AUDITORS, IF ANY

No fraud has been reported by auditors under section 143 (12) of the companies act 2013.

RESERVES

During the year under review, The Board of Directors of the Company has not recommended for transfer of any amount to the Reserve from surplus for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024. An amount of 24667.59 Lakhs (previous year 26783.52 Lakhs) is proposed to be held as Retained Earnings.

DIVIDEND & DIVIDEND POLICY

The Directors are pleased to recommend a final dividend of 0.50 per share (i.e., 5%) on the Equity Shares of the Company of 10 each for the year ended March 31, 2024 (previous year 0.50 per share). The dividend payout is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

The Dividend payout for the Financial Year under review is in accordance with the Companys Dividend Distribution Policy.

In terms of Regulation 43A of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Dividend Distribution Policy of the Company is made available on the website of the Company viz. www.mbapl.com.

DEPOSITS

The Company has not accepted any deposits covered under section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013.

NO DEFAULT

The company has not defaulted in payment of interest and/or repayment of loan to any of the financial institutions and/or bank.

DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

As of the date of this report, the Companys Board comprised of 8 (Eight) Directors viz., 3(Three) Independent Non-Executive Directors, 1 (One) Women Independent Non-Executive Directors,

1 (One) Promoter and Managing Director, 1 (One) Whole time Director & CFO, and 2 (Two) Promoter and Non-Executive Director. The Chairman of the Board is also Promoter Non – Executive Director.

Retirement by Rotation

In accordance with provisions of Companies Act, 2013 and Companys Articles of Association, Mr. Mahendra Kumar Ostwal (DIN 00412163), Director of the Company, retire by rotation and being eligible, offers himself for re-appointment. The Board recommends his re-appointment.

Key Managerial Personnel

Mr. Pankaj Ostwal, Managing Director of the Company, Mr. Sourabh Gupta, Whole Time Director & Chief Financial Officer and Ms. Pallavi Sukhwal, Company Secretary of the Company were designated as Key Managerial Personnel of the Company pursuant to Section 203 of the Companies Act, 2013.

Change in constitution of Board of Directors

Mr. Bheru Lal Ostwal (DIN: 08377262) and Mr. Paras Mal Surana (DIN: 06367348), were appointed as Independent Directors of the Company by the Members, for a period of five consecutive years in terms of the provisions of Section 149 of the Act and Regulations 17 and 25 of SEBI Listing Regulations. Accordingly, their first term of five years as Independent Directors of the Company, is due to expire and they are eligible for re- appointment as Independent Directors on the Board of the Company for a second term subject to the approval of the Members by a Special Resolution.

POLICY ON DIRECTORS APPOINTMENT AND REMUNERATION AND OTHER DETAILS

The policy on appointment of directors, remuneration and other matters provided in Section 178(3) of the Act has been disclosed in the Corporate Governance Report, which is a part of this report and is also available on the Companys website at www.mbapl.com.

DECLARATION OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

The Company has received necessary declaration from each Independent Director under Section 149(7) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the effect that they meet the criteria of independence laid down in Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013. The terms and conditions for appointment of the Independent Directors are incorporated on the website of the Company.

The Board is of the opinion that the Independent Directors of the Company possess requisite qualifications, experience and expertise and that they hold highest standards of integrity.

NUMBER OF MEETINGS OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS

The Board of Directors duly met 8 (Eight) times on 24th April 2023, 16th May 2023, 07th August 2023, 29th August 2023, 26th September 2023, 21th October 2023, 08th January 2024, 12th February 2024, in F.Y. 2023-24 for which proper notices were given and the proceedings were properly recorded and signed in the Minutes Book maintained for the purpose.

INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE & ONE-TIME SETTLEMENT

The company does not make any application under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 and There is no proceeding pending against the Company under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (IBC Code).

Further, there has not been any instance of one-time settlement of the Company with any bank or financial institution.

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES

The information required pursuant to the Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 in respect of ratio of remuneration of each director to the median remuneration of the employees of the Company is provided in Annexure III forming part of this report.

ENERGY CONSERVATION, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARN?INGS AND OUTGOING

The details as required under section 134 (3) (m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Rule 8 of Companies (Account) Rule, 2014 for conservation of Energy, Technology Absorption and Foreign Exchange earnings and outgo are given in Annexure IV forming part of this report.

PARTICULAR OF LOAN, GUARANTEE AND INVESTMENT UNDER SECTION 186

The information required for loans given, investment made or guarantee given or security provided during the year under section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the rule 11 of Companies (Meetings of Board and its power) Rule, 2014 is provided in Annexure V forming part of this report and also provided in the financial statement of the Company (please refer Notes of the balance sheet).

RISK MANAGEMENT

Proper Risk Management Practices have been followed for the purpose of risk identification, analysis, and mitigation planning, monitoring, and reporting. Although, all risks cannot be eliminated, but mitigation and contingency plans are developed to lessen their impact if they occur.

The Company has constituted a Risk Management Committee, as per the details set out in the Corporate Governance Report. The Company has formulated a Risk Management Policy to ensure risks associated with the business operations are identified and risk mitigation plans put in place. Details of the key risk associated with the business are given in the Management Discussion and Analysis Report.

COMPLIANCE WITH THE SECRETARIAL STANDARDS:

The Company is in compliance with the Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI), as applicable.

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTION UNDER SECTION 188

All related party transactions that were entered into during the financial year were on arms length basis and were in the ordinary course of the business. There are no materially significant related party transactions made by the company during the financial year which were in the conflict of interest of the company.

Information on transactions with related parties pursuant to Section 134(3)(h) of the Act read with rule 8(2) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 are given in Annexure VI in Form AOC-2 and the same forms part of this report.

Related party transactions as required under the Indian Accounting Standards are disclosed in Notes to the financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. The Policy on Related Party Transaction is available on the Companys website at https://www.mbapl.com

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS REPORTS

The Corporate Governance and Management Discussion & Analysis Report, as required pursuant to the SEBI ((Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, is provided in Annexure VII and Annexure VIII respectively forming part of this report.

BOARD EVALUATION:

Pursuant to the relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Listing regulations, the Board has carried out an annual performance evaluation of its own, working of its Committees and the Directors. The Nomination and Remuneration Committee has carried out evaluation of every Director. The Independent Directors evaluated performance of the Non-Independent Directors, the Board as whole and the Chairperson of the Company.

COMMITTEES OF BOARD:

The Board of Directors of your Company has constituted the following committees in terms of the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements), Regulation, 2015:

AUDIT COMMITTEE DISCLOSURE UNDER SECTION 177:

The Audit Committee of the Company consists of 2 Independent Directors and 1 Executive Director. The Chairman of the Audit Committee is financially literate and majority of them having accounting or related financial management experience. Company Secretary acts as Secretary to the Committee.

The following Directors are the members of Audit Committee.

(1) Shri Bheru Lal Ostwal Chairman (2) Shri Sourabh Gupta Member (3) Shri Paras Mal Surana Member

During the year, the Committee had 4 Meetings i.e. on 24th April 2023, 07th August 2023, 21st October 2023, and 12th February 2024.

NOMINATION & REMUNERATION COMMITTEE DISCLOSURE UNDER SECTION 178:

In pursuant to the provisions of section 178 (4) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Nomination and Remuneration Policy recommended by the Nomination and Remuneration committee is duly approved by the Board of Directors of the Company. Policy is disclosed on the website of the Company viz. www.mbapl.com

The following Directors are the members of nomination and Remuneration Committee.

(1) Shri Bheru Lal Ostwal Chairman (2) Shri Gopal Inani Member (3) Shri Paras Mal Surana Member

The Committee meets as and when any remuneration is to be fixed for any Director /Managing Director and Key Managerial Personnel. During the year the Committee had a 2 Meetings i.e. on 29th July 2023 and 26th September 2023.

STAKEHOLDER RELATIONSHIP COMMITTEE:

The following Committee of Directors looks after the Investor Grievances:

(1) Smt. Shruti Babel Chairman (2) Shri Gopal Inani Member (3) Shri Sourabh Gupta Member

During the year the 4 Stakeholder Relationship Committee Meetings were held on 24th April 2023, 07th August 2023, 21st October 2023 and 12th February 2024.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY:

In pursuant to the provisions of section 135 and schedule VII of the Companies Act, 2013, CSR Committee of the Board of Directors was formed to recommend (a) the policy on Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and (b) implementation of the CSR Projects or Programme to be undertaken by the Company as per CSR Policy for consideration and approval by the Board of Directors. CSR Policy is disclosed on the website of the Company viz. http://mbapl.com/pdf/CSR_Policy_MBAPL.pdf

As per provision of new enacted Company Act, 2013, the Board of Directors have formed Corporate Social Responsibilities Committee having the following members: -

(1) Shri Gopal Inani Chairman (2) Shri Paras Mal Surana Member (3) Shri Bheru Lal Ostwal Member

Our Company considers social responsibility as an integral part of its business activities and endeavors to utilize allocable CSR budget for the benefit of society. As part of its initiatives under "corporate social responsibility" (CSR), the company has contributed funds for eradicating hunger, poverty, promotion of education and other activities as part of the CSR initiative.

During the year the Committee had 2 Meetings i.e. on 24th April 2023 and 21st October 2023.

Annual Report on Corporate Social Responsibility of the Company is provided in Annexure IX forming part of this report.

RISK MANAGEMENT COMMITTEE:

The Board of Directors of the Company have constituted a Risk Management Committee to inter-alia, assist the Board in overseeing the responsibilities with regard to identification, evaluation and mitigation of operational, strategic and external environmental risks.

The following Directors are the members of Risk Management Committee.:

(1) Shri Gopal Inani Chairman (2) Shri Paras Mal Surana Member (3) Shri Sourabh Gupta Member

During the year, the 2 Risk Management Committee Meetings were held on 17th July 2023 and 21st October 2023.

WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY / VIGIL MECHANISM

The Company has established vigil mechanism policy for Directors and employees to report concerns about unethical behavior, actual or suspected fraud or violation of Companys Code of Conduct or Ethics Policy. Vigil Mechanism Policy is disclosed on the website of the Company viz. http://mbapl.com/ pdf/Vigil-mechanism.pdf

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS:

No material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company occurred between the ends of the financial year to which this financial statement relate on the date of this report.

SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS

There are no significant material orders passed by the Regulators or Courts or Tribunal which would impact the going concern status of the Company and its future operation.

SUBSIDIARY, JOINT VENTURE AND ASSOCIATE COMPANY:

The Company does not have any Subsidiary, Joint Venture and Associate Company.

CREDIT RATINGS:

During fiscal 2024 Infomerics Valuation and Rating Pvt. Ltd. (Integrated Financial Omnibus Metrics Research of International Corporate Systems) has assigned overall Credit Ratings in respect of borrowings availed by the Company as ‘IVR A/Stable.

TRANSFER OF UNCLAIMED DIVIDEND/SHARES/ UNCLAIMED BONUS SHARES TO INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND

In respect of the dividend declared for the previous financial years H 76194.50 remained unclaimed as on March 31, 2024. Further, pursuant to provisions of Section 124(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, dividend lying unclaimed in the unpaid dividend account for a period of 7 (Seven) years is required to be transferred by the Company to the Investor Education & Protection Fund ("IEPF"). Accordingly, an amount of H 1500 (Rupees fifteen Hundred) being dividend for the financial year 2016-17 lying unclaimed for a period of 7 years will be transfer by the Company to the IEPF. Details of the abovementioned unclaimed dividend/shares transferred to IEPF have been uploaded on the website of the Company, accessible at https://www.mbapl.com

DISCLOSURE UNDER THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013

The company has in place an Anti-Sexual Harassment Policy in line with the requirement of the Sexual Harassment of Women at the Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013. Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) has been set up to redress complaints received regarding sexual harassment. All employees (permanent, contractual, temporary, trainee) are covered under this policy.

The following is a summary of sexual harassment complaints received and disposed off during the year 2023-2024.

No. of complaints received: Nil

No. of complaints disposed off: Nil

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Pursuant to the requirement under Section 134 (3) (c) & 134 (5) of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to Directors Responsibility Statement, it is hereby confirmed:

a) That in the preparation of the Accounts for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2024, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures.

b) That the Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that were reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year and of profit of the company for the year under review.

c) That the Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities.

d) That the Directors have prepared the accounts for the financial year ended 31st March 2024 on a going concern basis.

e) That the Directors have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively.

f) That the directors had devised proper system to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such system were adequate and operating effectively.

HEALTH, SAFETY AND QUALITY MANAGEMENT

Your Company is ISO 9001:2015 certified and maintains high quality of product and processes and the company is conscious about its responsibility towards the upkeep of environment and maintenance of high safety and health standards at its work places.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

Your Company and its Directors are thankful to the Central and State Government Departments, Organizations and Agencies for their continued guidance and co-operation. The Directors are grateful to all valuable Stakeholders, Dealers, Vendors, Banks and other financial institutions/intermediaries for their excellent support and help rendered during the year. The Directors also acknowledged the appreciation to the team of executives, staff and workers, who have shown devotion and efficiency in performing their jobs.