Summary

Aries Agro Ltd was originally incorporated as Aries Agro-Vet Industries Private Limited on 27th November 1969. It was converted into Public Limited Company as Aries Agro-Vet Industries Limited on 30th December 1994 and again changed to Aries Agro Limited on 27th October 2006. Dr. T.B. Mirchandani and Mrs. Bala Mirchandani, founded the Company in 1969. The Company is headquartered in Mumbai.Aries Agro is an Indian Multinational Company that offers the widest range of products in the primary, secondary and microfertilizer sector, ranging from individual elements to mixed specialty plant nutrient fertilizers. Since 1969, Aries has pioneered several innovative concepts of farming to Indian agriculturists, including the wonder of Chelation Technology, bio-degradable complexes of plant nutrients, water soluble NPK fertilizers, value added secondary nutrients, natural and biological products and water treatment formulations. In 1969, the Company started off with a small range of mineral feed additives for animals & birds. The products attracted good margins. The company products were immediately accepted by the consumers and slowly it became the brand leader in the field of mineral nutrition with a range of products including mineral premixes, milk boosters, protein concentrates, vitamin premixes, anti-coccidian and anti-bacterial feed additives. In 1975, Aries diversified into nutrients feeds for plant, considering the fact that in India, the animal and agricultural farmer is one a

