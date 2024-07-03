SectorFertilizers
Open₹304.4
Prev. Close₹305.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹77.94
Day's High₹304.4
Day's Low₹289.85
52 Week's High₹406.95
52 Week's Low₹192.1
Book Value₹209.82
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)376.93
P/E14.19
EPS21.5
Divi. Yield0.33
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13
13
13
13
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
234.78
214.46
195.64
177.52
Net Worth
247.78
227.46
208.64
190.52
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
381.45
296.14
261.06
216.79
yoy growth (%)
28.8
13.43
20.42
4.42
Raw materials
-187.82
-124.92
-120.79
-94.18
As % of sales
49.24
42.18
46.26
43.44
Employee costs
-40.91
-39.65
-27.48
-25.66
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
30.08
23.08
21.77
18.34
Depreciation
-6.38
-5.36
-2.21
-1.85
Tax paid
-7.44
-7.47
-7.62
-6.5
Working capital
4.88
16.59
41.16
2.61
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
28.8
13.43
20.42
4.42
Op profit growth
36.72
-6.24
11.86
26.75
EBIT growth
15.23
4.56
17.57
27.04
Net profit growth
45.02
10.33
19.46
85.14
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
516.46
472.24
432.37
381.47
296.14
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
516.46
472.24
432.37
381.47
296.14
Other Operating Income
2.97
8.84
3.91
0.27
7.24
Other Income
0
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd
FACT
973.35
|0
|62,973.04
|11.18
|0.1
|1,448.63
|20.14
Coromandel International Ltd
COROMANDEL
1,958.3
|39.02
|57,698.78
|695.86
|0.31
|7,432.31
|347.89
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd
CHAMBLFERT
500.3
|12.99
|20,040.63
|500.42
|1.5
|4,346.18
|202.24
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd
RCF
180.63
|53.43
|9,963.52
|78.6
|0.69
|4,289.56
|83.96
Paradeep Phosphates Ltd
PARADEEP
120.66
|27.09
|9,827.36
|227.46
|0.41
|3,843.84
|46.12
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Rahul Mirchandani
Independent Director
R S S Mani
Senior Vice President & CS
Qaiser P Ansari
Independent Director
Chakradhar Bharat Chhaya
Non Executive Director
Nitya Mirchandani
Non Executive Director
Jimmy Mirchandani
Independent Director
Nrupang Bhumitra Dholakia
Independent Director
R. V. Balasubramaniam Iyer
Summary
Aries Agro Ltd was originally incorporated as Aries Agro-Vet Industries Private Limited on 27th November 1969. It was converted into Public Limited Company as Aries Agro-Vet Industries Limited on 30th December 1994 and again changed to Aries Agro Limited on 27th October 2006. Dr. T.B. Mirchandani and Mrs. Bala Mirchandani, founded the Company in 1969. The Company is headquartered in Mumbai.Aries Agro is an Indian Multinational Company that offers the widest range of products in the primary, secondary and microfertilizer sector, ranging from individual elements to mixed specialty plant nutrient fertilizers. Since 1969, Aries has pioneered several innovative concepts of farming to Indian agriculturists, including the wonder of Chelation Technology, bio-degradable complexes of plant nutrients, water soluble NPK fertilizers, value added secondary nutrients, natural and biological products and water treatment formulations. In 1969, the Company started off with a small range of mineral feed additives for animals & birds. The products attracted good margins. The company products were immediately accepted by the consumers and slowly it became the brand leader in the field of mineral nutrition with a range of products including mineral premixes, milk boosters, protein concentrates, vitamin premixes, anti-coccidian and anti-bacterial feed additives. In 1975, Aries diversified into nutrients feeds for plant, considering the fact that in India, the animal and agricultural farmer is one a
Read More
The Aries Agro Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹289.85 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Aries Agro Ltd is ₹376.93 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Aries Agro Ltd is 14.19 and 1.48 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Aries Agro Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Aries Agro Ltd is ₹192.1 and ₹406.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Aries Agro Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 35.08%, 3 Years at 24.06%, 1 Year at 44.32%, 6 Month at 9.77%, 3 Month at 15.66% and 1 Month at -13.59%.
