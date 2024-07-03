iifl-logo-icon 1
Aries Agro Ltd Share Price

289.85
(-5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:34:19 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  Open304.4
  Day's High304.4
  52 Wk High406.95
  Prev. Close305.1
  Day's Low289.85
  52 Wk Low 192.1
  Turnover (lac)77.94
  P/E14.19
  Face Value10
  Book Value209.82
  EPS21.5
  Mkt. Cap (Cr.)376.93
  Div. Yield0.33
Aries Agro Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Fertilizers

Open

304.4

Prev. Close

305.1

Turnover(Lac.)

77.94

Day's High

304.4

Day's Low

289.85

52 Week's High

406.95

52 Week's Low

192.1

Book Value

209.82

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

376.93

P/E

14.19

EPS

21.5

Divi. Yield

0.33

Aries Agro Ltd Corporate Action

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

Record Date: 16 Sep, 2024

arrow

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 13 Sep, 2024

arrow

Aries Agro Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Aries Agro Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:54 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  Foreign Promoter
  Indian Promoter
  Institutions
  Non Institutions
  Custodies

Promoter- 52.65%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 52.65%

Non-Promoter- 2.53%

Institutions: 2.53%

Non-Institutions: 44.80%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Aries Agro Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13

13

13

13

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

234.78

214.46

195.64

177.52

Net Worth

247.78

227.46

208.64

190.52

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

381.45

296.14

261.06

216.79

yoy growth (%)

28.8

13.43

20.42

4.42

Raw materials

-187.82

-124.92

-120.79

-94.18

As % of sales

49.24

42.18

46.26

43.44

Employee costs

-40.91

-39.65

-27.48

-25.66

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

30.08

23.08

21.77

18.34

Depreciation

-6.38

-5.36

-2.21

-1.85

Tax paid

-7.44

-7.47

-7.62

-6.5

Working capital

4.88

16.59

41.16

2.61

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

28.8

13.43

20.42

4.42

Op profit growth

36.72

-6.24

11.86

26.75

EBIT growth

15.23

4.56

17.57

27.04

Net profit growth

45.02

10.33

19.46

85.14

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

516.46

472.24

432.37

381.47

296.14

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

516.46

472.24

432.37

381.47

296.14

Other Operating Income

2.97

8.84

3.91

0.27

7.24

Other Income

0

0

0

0

0

Aries Agro Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd

FACT

973.35

062,973.0411.180.11,448.6320.14

Coromandel International Ltd

COROMANDEL

1,958.3

39.0257,698.78695.860.317,432.31347.89

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd

CHAMBLFERT

500.3

12.9920,040.63500.421.54,346.18202.24

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd

RCF

180.63

53.439,963.5278.60.694,289.5683.96

Paradeep Phosphates Ltd

PARADEEP

120.66

27.099,827.36227.460.413,843.8446.12

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Aries Agro Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Rahul Mirchandani

Independent Director

R S S Mani

Senior Vice President & CS

Qaiser P Ansari

Independent Director

Chakradhar Bharat Chhaya

Non Executive Director

Nitya Mirchandani

Non Executive Director

Jimmy Mirchandani

Independent Director

Nrupang Bhumitra Dholakia

Independent Director

R. V. Balasubramaniam Iyer

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Aries Agro Ltd

Summary

Aries Agro Ltd was originally incorporated as Aries Agro-Vet Industries Private Limited on 27th November 1969. It was converted into Public Limited Company as Aries Agro-Vet Industries Limited on 30th December 1994 and again changed to Aries Agro Limited on 27th October 2006. Dr. T.B. Mirchandani and Mrs. Bala Mirchandani, founded the Company in 1969. The Company is headquartered in Mumbai.Aries Agro is an Indian Multinational Company that offers the widest range of products in the primary, secondary and microfertilizer sector, ranging from individual elements to mixed specialty plant nutrient fertilizers. Since 1969, Aries has pioneered several innovative concepts of farming to Indian agriculturists, including the wonder of Chelation Technology, bio-degradable complexes of plant nutrients, water soluble NPK fertilizers, value added secondary nutrients, natural and biological products and water treatment formulations. In 1969, the Company started off with a small range of mineral feed additives for animals & birds. The products attracted good margins. The company products were immediately accepted by the consumers and slowly it became the brand leader in the field of mineral nutrition with a range of products including mineral premixes, milk boosters, protein concentrates, vitamin premixes, anti-coccidian and anti-bacterial feed additives. In 1975, Aries diversified into nutrients feeds for plant, considering the fact that in India, the animal and agricultural farmer is one a
Company FAQs

What is the Aries Agro Ltd share price today?

The Aries Agro Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹289.85 today.

What is the Market Cap of Aries Agro Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Aries Agro Ltd is ₹376.93 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Aries Agro Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Aries Agro Ltd is 14.19 and 1.48 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Aries Agro Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Aries Agro Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Aries Agro Ltd is ₹192.1 and ₹406.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Aries Agro Ltd?

Aries Agro Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 35.08%, 3 Years at 24.06%, 1 Year at 44.32%, 6 Month at 9.77%, 3 Month at 15.66% and 1 Month at -13.59%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Aries Agro Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Aries Agro Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 52.66 %
Institutions - 2.53 %
Public - 44.81 %

