Aries Agro Ltd Summary

Aries Agro Ltd was originally incorporated as Aries Agro-Vet Industries Private Limited on 27th November 1969. It was converted into Public Limited Company as Aries Agro-Vet Industries Limited on 30th December 1994 and again changed to Aries Agro Limited on 27th October 2006. Dr. T.B. Mirchandani and Mrs. Bala Mirchandani, founded the Company in 1969. The Company is headquartered in Mumbai.Aries Agro is an Indian Multinational Company that offers the widest range of products in the primary, secondary and microfertilizer sector, ranging from individual elements to mixed specialty plant nutrient fertilizers. Since 1969, Aries has pioneered several innovative concepts of farming to Indian agriculturists, including the wonder of Chelation Technology, bio-degradable complexes of plant nutrients, water soluble NPK fertilizers, value added secondary nutrients, natural and biological products and water treatment formulations. In 1969, the Company started off with a small range of mineral feed additives for animals & birds. The products attracted good margins. The company products were immediately accepted by the consumers and slowly it became the brand leader in the field of mineral nutrition with a range of products including mineral premixes, milk boosters, protein concentrates, vitamin premixes, anti-coccidian and anti-bacterial feed additives. In 1975, Aries diversified into nutrients feeds for plant, considering the fact that in India, the animal and agricultural farmer is one and the same individual. The company has in-house expertise in the area of mineral nutrition and thereby decided to concentrate on the same. The research zeroed in on Metal Chelates. The product had to be manufactured in accordance with the locally available ingredients and expertise that posed a challenge for the company. Thus further R&D had to be conducted in this arena that solved the problem and Aries branched out into Agrochemicals in 1975 with the introduction of Chelated Micronutrients. The company has also conducted in-house R&D to develop bactericides for agriculture. Plantomycin was one of the first bactericide to be licensed for agricultural use by the Govt. of India. This was then followed by the introduction of plant hormones.In 2001, the company has expanded product line to include secondary nutrients - sulphur, magnesium and calcium. In 2002, Aries continued expanding its plant nutrition product line to include value-added, water-soluble complexes of nitrogen (N), phosphorous (P) and potassium (K). As of now, the company has 4 manufacturing plants at Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore and Kolkata with installed capacity of 10,800 TPA, 5,400 TPA, 3,750 TPA and 1,650 TPA respectively with total installed capacity being at 21,600 TPA.The manufacturing unit at Ahmedabad, Gujarat started production on 19th August, 2008. With this Unit, the total manufacturing capacity for micronutrients was enhanced to 73800 MT per annum. In addition this unit also marked the entry of the Company into an entirely new range of Bio-fertilizers. The Company also inaugurated its Seventh manufacturing unit at Lucknow, U. P. on 10th November, 2008. With this Unit, the total manufacturing capacity for micronutrients was enhanced to 84,600 MT per annum.In 2008 the Company acquired 75% Shares in Golden Harvest Middle East FZC, Sharjah, UAE, by virtue of which the said GoldenHarvest Middle East FZC became a Subsidiary of the Company. The Company during the year 2010-11 launched 6 numbers of products including 4 Plant Protection Chemicals and 2 Specialty Plant Nutrients. The overseas factories of the Company were made fully operational for the production of Chelates, Soluble Boron and Sulphur Bentonite in 2011.During Financial Year 2010-11, the Companys Overseas Subsidiary viz M/S Golden Harvest Middle East FZC on 30.12.2010 acquired 75% Shares of M/S Amarak Chemicals FZC, UAE by virtue of which M/S Amarak Chemicals FZC became a Step Down Subsidiary of the Company w.e.f. 30.12.2010. Mirabelle Agro Manufacturing Private Limited was incorporated on 26th December, 2019.In F.Y. 2019-20, M/s. Golden Harvest Middle East FZC reduced its stake from 75% to 49% in M/s Amarak Chemicals FZC. As a result of this, M/s. Amarak Chemicals FZC was no more a step down subsidiary of M/s. Aries Agro Ltd.The manufacturing unit at Fujairah, UAE resumed operations in the month of September 2021 and started manufacturing four value added Sulphur based pastillized products for sale in India and globally.