Aries Agro Ltd Board Meeting

265.45
(0.21%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:14 PM

Aries Agro CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting8 Nov 202430 Oct 2024
ARIES AGRO LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Un-Audited Financial Results(Standalone and Consolidated) for the Second Quarter and Half Year ended 30.09.2024. Out Come-BM-08.11.2024-Un-Audited Financial Results-30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/11/2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
ARIES AGRO LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results for the First Quarter ended 30th June 2024. Results-30.06.2024 Record Date for entitlement of Dividend-2023-24 is 16th September, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202421 May 2024
ARIES AGRO LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To approve the Audited Financial Results(both Standalone and Consolidated) for the Fourth Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March 2024 as required under the Listing Regulations. 2. To Consider and Recommend Dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24. Recommendation of Dividend-BM-29.05.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20246 Feb 2024
ARIES AGRO LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of the SEBI(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday 14th February 2024 apart from other regular items in Agenda to transact the following items:- 1.To approve the Un-Audited Financial Results(both Standalone and Consolidated) for the Third Quarter and Nine Months ended 31st December 2023 as required under the Listing Regulations. The above intimation will be uploaded on the Companys website at www.ariesagro.com. Results-31.12.2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024)

Aries Agro: Related News

No Record Found

