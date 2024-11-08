Board Meeting 8 Nov 2024 30 Oct 2024

ARIES AGRO LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Un-Audited Financial Results(Standalone and Consolidated) for the Second Quarter and Half Year ended 30.09.2024. Out Come-BM-08.11.2024-Un-Audited Financial Results-30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/11/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

ARIES AGRO LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results for the First Quarter ended 30th June 2024. Results-30.06.2024 Record Date for entitlement of Dividend-2023-24 is 16th September, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 21 May 2024

ARIES AGRO LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To approve the Audited Financial Results(both Standalone and Consolidated) for the Fourth Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March 2024 as required under the Listing Regulations. 2. To Consider and Recommend Dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24. Recommendation of Dividend-BM-29.05.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024