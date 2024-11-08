|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|8 Nov 2024
|30 Oct 2024
|ARIES AGRO LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Un-Audited Financial Results(Standalone and Consolidated) for the Second Quarter and Half Year ended 30.09.2024. Out Come-BM-08.11.2024-Un-Audited Financial Results-30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|5 Aug 2024
|ARIES AGRO LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results for the First Quarter ended 30th June 2024. Results-30.06.2024 Record Date for entitlement of Dividend-2023-24 is 16th September, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|21 May 2024
|ARIES AGRO LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To approve the Audited Financial Results(both Standalone and Consolidated) for the Fourth Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March 2024 as required under the Listing Regulations. 2. To Consider and Recommend Dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24. Recommendation of Dividend-BM-29.05.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2024
|6 Feb 2024
|ARIES AGRO LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of the SEBI(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday 14th February 2024 apart from other regular items in Agenda to transact the following items:- 1.To approve the Un-Audited Financial Results(both Standalone and Consolidated) for the Third Quarter and Nine Months ended 31st December 2023 as required under the Listing Regulations. The above intimation will be uploaded on the Companys website at www.ariesagro.com. Results-31.12.2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024)
