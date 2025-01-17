Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
28.81
1.66
15.36
-3.89
Op profit growth
42.68
-13.29
17.77
-15.35
EBIT growth
21.42
-8.65
29.1
-4.15
Net profit growth
84.31
-7.07
48.47
-2.34
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
14.87
13.43
15.74
15.42
EBIT margin
13.25
14.06
15.65
13.98
Net profit margin
4.7
3.28
3.59
2.79
RoCE
13.91
11.2
12.32
9.26
RoNW
2.21
1.29
1.46
0.97
RoA
1.23
0.65
0.7
0.46
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
13.2
6.64
6.99
4.19
Dividend per share
0.8
0.5
2.3
2
Cash EPS
8.85
3.36
6.32
0.28
Book value per share
161.91
149.34
140.64
134.71
Valuation ratios
P/E
5.85
6.01
25.21
36.92
P/CEPS
8.73
11.86
27.88
541.39
P/B
0.47
0.26
1.25
1.14
EV/EBIDTA
4.19
4.21
8.13
7.79
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
28.53
36.83
Tax payout
-30.23
-46.38
-45.61
-54.39
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
114.5
183.92
203.34
199.58
Inventory days
133.37
163.41
168.31
205.18
Creditor days
-62.26
-82.77
-68.99
-54.6
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.94
-1.63
-1.57
-1.51
Net debt / equity
0.65
0.75
0.87
0.72
Net debt / op. profit
2.44
3.67
3.49
3.24
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-49.23
-42.18
-50.62
-46.93
Employee costs
-10.76
-13.43
-9.74
-11.2
Other costs
-25.11
-30.94
-23.88
-26.42
