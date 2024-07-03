Aries Agro Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
410.67
379.64
356.42
312.4
240.63
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
410.67
379.64
356.42
312.4
240.63
Other Operating Income
1.98
9.07
1.82
0.14
5.38
Other Income
0
0
0
0
0
Total Income
412.65
388.71
358.24
312.53
246.01
Total Expenditure
353.4
331.89
305.2
257.22
198.88
PBIDT
59.24
56.82
53.05
55.31
47.13
Interest
16.96
17.93
17.45
18.79
18.33
PBDT
42.28
38.89
35.6
36.52
28.8
Depreciation
5.76
5.33
3.92
4.94
2.01
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
10.97
7.55
10.11
9.39
8.21
Deferred Tax
0.87
0.41
0.59
0.39
-0.51
Reported Profit After Tax
24.68
25.6
20.98
21.81
19.09
Minority Interest After NP
-0.37
-0.91
-1.58
-1.13
-1.63
Net Profit after Minority Interest
25.05
26.51
20.37
22.45
20.06
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
25.05
26.51
20.37
22.45
20.06
EPS (Unit Curr.)
19.26
20.38
15.67
17.26
15.43
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
13
13
13
13
13
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
14.42
14.96
14.88
17.7
19.58
PBDTM(%)
10.29
10.24
9.98
11.69
11.96
PATM(%)
6
6.74
5.88
6.98
7.93
