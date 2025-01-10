Aries Agro Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13
13
13
13
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
234.78
214.46
195.64
177.52
Net Worth
247.78
227.46
208.64
190.52
Minority Interest
Debt
64.72
97.7
110.06
142.27
Deferred Tax Liability Net
11.57
11.12
8.66
8.39
Total Liabilities
324.07
336.28
327.36
341.18
Fixed Assets
78.84
69.59
64.51
66.63
Intangible Assets
Investments
28.76
22.77
20.28
20.28
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.76
1.97
2.65
3.11
Networking Capital
210.3
237.68
236.84
247.32
Inventories
124.04
142.79
146.61
140.75
Inventory Days
134.67
Sundry Debtors
106.51
107.77
105.88
108.93
Debtor Days
104.23
Other Current Assets
148.55
150.2
145.87
135.06
Sundry Creditors
-44.56
-58.87
-67.69
-52.24
Creditor Days
49.98
Other Current Liabilities
-124.24
-104.21
-93.83
-85.18
Cash
4.41
4.27
3.09
3.85
Total Assets
324.07
336.28
327.37
341.19
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.