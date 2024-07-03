iifl-logo-icon 1
Aries Agro Ltd Quarterly Results

280.7
(-3.16%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:18 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

192

135.15

105.79

146.95

156.57

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

192

135.15

105.79

146.95

156.57

Other Operating Income

1.66

0.25

1

0.2

1.64

Other Income

0

0

0

0

0

Total Income

193.65

135.4

106.78

147.15

158.21

Total Expenditure

159.36

119.96

107.62

130.11

128.72

PBIDT

34.29

15.44

-0.84

17.04

29.49

Interest

7.87

3.03

5.32

3.81

9.45

PBDT

26.42

12.41

-6.16

13.23

20.04

Depreciation

2.42

1.79

1.98

1.86

2.11

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

4.68

3.41

-1.82

3.52

5.08

Deferred Tax

0.56

0.04

-0.05

0.15

0.48

Reported Profit After Tax

18.76

7.16

-6.28

7.69

12.37

Minority Interest After NP

-0.11

-0.11

-0.66

-0.12

-0.12

Net Profit after Minority Interest

18.87

7.27

-5.62

7.81

12.49

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

18.87

7.27

-5.62

7.81

12.49

EPS (Unit Curr.)

14.51

5.59

-4.32

6

9.61

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

13

13

13

13

13

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

17.85

11.42

-0.79

11.59

18.83

PBDTM(%)

13.76

9.18

-5.82

9

12.79

PATM(%)

9.77

5.29

-5.93

5.23

7.9

