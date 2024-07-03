Aries Agro Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
192
135.15
105.79
146.95
156.57
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
192
135.15
105.79
146.95
156.57
Other Operating Income
1.66
0.25
1
0.2
1.64
Other Income
0
0
0
0
0
Total Income
193.65
135.4
106.78
147.15
158.21
Total Expenditure
159.36
119.96
107.62
130.11
128.72
PBIDT
34.29
15.44
-0.84
17.04
29.49
Interest
7.87
3.03
5.32
3.81
9.45
PBDT
26.42
12.41
-6.16
13.23
20.04
Depreciation
2.42
1.79
1.98
1.86
2.11
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
4.68
3.41
-1.82
3.52
5.08
Deferred Tax
0.56
0.04
-0.05
0.15
0.48
Reported Profit After Tax
18.76
7.16
-6.28
7.69
12.37
Minority Interest After NP
-0.11
-0.11
-0.66
-0.12
-0.12
Net Profit after Minority Interest
18.87
7.27
-5.62
7.81
12.49
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
18.87
7.27
-5.62
7.81
12.49
EPS (Unit Curr.)
14.51
5.59
-4.32
6
9.61
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
13
13
13
13
13
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
17.85
11.42
-0.79
11.59
18.83
PBDTM(%)
13.76
9.18
-5.82
9
12.79
PATM(%)
9.77
5.29
-5.93
5.23
7.9
No Record Found
