Aries Agro Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

287.4
(-0.85%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:33:38 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

381.45

296.14

261.06

216.79

yoy growth (%)

28.8

13.43

20.42

4.42

Raw materials

-187.82

-124.92

-120.79

-94.18

As % of sales

49.24

42.18

46.26

43.44

Employee costs

-40.91

-39.65

-27.48

-25.66

As % of sales

10.72

13.38

10.52

11.84

Other costs

-95.54

-89.76

-68.19

-57.07

As % of sales (Other Cost)

25.04

30.31

26.12

26.32

Operating profit

57.16

41.8

44.59

39.86

OPM

14.98

14.11

17.08

18.38

Depreciation

-6.38

-5.36

-2.21

-1.85

Interest expense

-25.93

-25.52

-24.71

-21.19

Other income

5.23

12.16

4.1

1.52

Profit before tax

30.08

23.08

21.77

18.34

Taxes

-7.44

-7.47

-7.62

-6.5

Tax rate

-24.74

-32.38

-35.01

-35.43

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

22.63

15.61

14.14

11.84

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

22.63

15.61

14.14

11.84

yoy growth (%)

45.02

10.33

19.46

85.14

NPM

5.93

5.27

5.41

5.46

