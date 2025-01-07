Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
381.45
296.14
261.06
216.79
yoy growth (%)
28.8
13.43
20.42
4.42
Raw materials
-187.82
-124.92
-120.79
-94.18
As % of sales
49.24
42.18
46.26
43.44
Employee costs
-40.91
-39.65
-27.48
-25.66
As % of sales
10.72
13.38
10.52
11.84
Other costs
-95.54
-89.76
-68.19
-57.07
As % of sales (Other Cost)
25.04
30.31
26.12
26.32
Operating profit
57.16
41.8
44.59
39.86
OPM
14.98
14.11
17.08
18.38
Depreciation
-6.38
-5.36
-2.21
-1.85
Interest expense
-25.93
-25.52
-24.71
-21.19
Other income
5.23
12.16
4.1
1.52
Profit before tax
30.08
23.08
21.77
18.34
Taxes
-7.44
-7.47
-7.62
-6.5
Tax rate
-24.74
-32.38
-35.01
-35.43
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
22.63
15.61
14.14
11.84
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
22.63
15.61
14.14
11.84
yoy growth (%)
45.02
10.33
19.46
85.14
NPM
5.93
5.27
5.41
5.46
