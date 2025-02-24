Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
8.92
5.95
5.95
8.24
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
20.01
17.05
14.16
10.75
Net Worth
28.93
23
20.11
18.99
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
151.55
144.54
123.65
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
151.55
144.54
123.65
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
0.13
0.1
0.46
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Coromandel International Ltd
COROMANDEL
1,707.95
|28.57
|50,319.97
|525.18
|0.35
|6,925.83
|347.89
Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd
FACT
714.1
|0
|46,207.41
|8
|0.14
|949.42
|20.14
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd
CHAMBLFERT
564.15
|13.75
|22,602.8
|504.5
|1.33
|4,918.06
|202.24
Paradeep Phosphates Ltd
PARADEEP
96.2
|19.01
|7,842.32
|158.69
|0.52
|4,104.92
|46.12
Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd
GSFC
185.35
|13.78
|7,385.78
|119.47
|2.16
|2,755.15
|334.11
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Mohit Airen
Executive Director
Alok Gupta
Executive Director
Sunil Talwar
Independent Director
Aashi Neema
Independent Director
Nupur Lodwal
Independent Director
Sweena Gangwani
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Deepika Singh
Reports by Balaji Phosphates Ltd
Summary
No Record Found
Read More
