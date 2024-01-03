Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Coromandel International Ltd
COROMANDEL
1,707.95
|28.57
|50,319.97
|525.18
|0.35
|6,925.83
|347.89
Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd
FACT
714.1
|0
|46,207.41
|8
|0.14
|949.42
|20.14
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd
CHAMBLFERT
564.15
|13.75
|22,602.8
|504.5
|1.33
|4,918.06
|202.24
Paradeep Phosphates Ltd
PARADEEP
96.2
|19.01
|7,842.32
|158.69
|0.52
|4,104.92
|46.12
Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd
GSFC
185.35
|13.78
|7,385.78
|119.47
|2.16
|2,755.15
|334.11
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.