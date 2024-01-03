iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Balaji Phosphates Ltd

Balaji Phosphates Ltd Peer Comparison

0
(0%)

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

BALAJI PHOSPHATES LTD PEER COMPARISON

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Coromandel International Ltd

COROMANDEL

1,707.95

28.5750,319.97525.180.356,925.83347.89

Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd

FACT

714.1

046,207.4180.14949.4220.14

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd

CHAMBLFERT

564.15

13.7522,602.8504.51.334,918.06202.24

Paradeep Phosphates Ltd

PARADEEP

96.2

19.017,842.32158.690.524,104.9246.12

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd

GSFC

185.35

13.787,385.78119.472.162,755.15334.11

Balaji Phosphates Ltd: RELATED NEWS

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Balaji Phosphates Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.