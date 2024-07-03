iifl-logo-icon 1
Nova Agritech Ltd Share Price

59.58
(-5.97%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:06 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open63.3
  • Day's High63.51
  • 52 Wk High94
  • Prev. Close63.36
  • Day's Low59.15
  • 52 Wk Low 45
  • Turnover (lac)166.62
  • P/E34.09
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value17.72
  • EPS1.86
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)551.23
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Nova Agritech Ltd KEY RATIOS

Nova Agritech Ltd Corporate Action

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Aug, 2024

arrow

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Nova Agritech Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Nova Agritech Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:11 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Jan-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 59.38%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 59.38%

Non-Promoter- 1.45%

Institutions: 1.45%

Non-Institutions: 36.45%

Custodian: 2.70%

Share Price

Nova Agritech Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

18

12.54

12.54

12.54

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

140.95

26.93

18.33

13.22

Net Worth

158.95

39.47

30.87

25.76

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

View Profit & Loss

View Cash Flow

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

252.47

210.56

185.57

160.58

126.54

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

252.47

210.56

185.57

160.58

126.54

Other Operating Income

0

0

0.03

0.06

0.11

Other Income

0.04

0.38

0.02

0.28

0.01

Nova Agritech Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd

FACT

973.35

062,973.0411.180.11,448.6320.14

Coromandel International Ltd

COROMANDEL

1,958.3

39.0257,698.78695.860.317,432.31347.89

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd

CHAMBLFERT

500.3

12.9920,040.63500.421.54,346.18202.24

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd

RCF

180.63

53.439,963.5278.60.694,289.5683.96

Paradeep Phosphates Ltd

PARADEEP

120.66

27.099,827.36227.460.413,843.8446.12

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Nova Agritech Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Nova Agritech Ltd

Summary

Nova Agritech Limited was incorporated as Nova Agritech Private Limited on May 09, 2007 with the RoC, Hyderabad. Later on, Company converted to a Public Company and name was changed to Nova Agritech Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation on September 24, 2018 issued by the RoC, Hyderabad. The Company is an agri-input manufacturer offering soil health management, crop nutrition and crop protection products focusedon tech-based farmer driven solution approach, wherein it offer ecologically sustainable and nutritionally balanced products based on Research and Development. The Company manufacture, distribute and market product categories consisting of soil health management products; crop nutrition products; bio stimulant products; bio pesticide products, Integrated Pest Management products; new technologies; and crop protection products. Currently, the crop protection products are manufactured by subsidiary Nova Agri Sciences Private Limited.The Companys business was started by the founder Promoter, Sambasivarao Yeluri and Kalyana Chakravarthy. The Company was incorporated in 2007 to provide plant nutrition and plant protection products for specialty agricultural, horticultural and home garden market that are ideal to be used in agricultural industry and which are sustainable, environmentally safe, economically feasible, and chemical free and 100% eco friendly. Currently, the Company is engaged in the business of Manufacturing and supplying of bio-fertilizers, bio-pes
Company FAQs

What is the Nova Agritech Ltd share price today?

The Nova Agritech Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹59.58 today.

What is the Market Cap of Nova Agritech Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Nova Agritech Ltd is ₹551.23 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Nova Agritech Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Nova Agritech Ltd is 34.09 and 3.58 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Nova Agritech Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Nova Agritech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Nova Agritech Ltd is ₹45 and ₹94 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Nova Agritech Ltd?

Nova Agritech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 9.71%, 6 Month at -1.20%, 3 Month at -3.68% and 1 Month at -12.92%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Nova Agritech Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Nova Agritech Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 59.39 %
Institutions - 1.46 %
Public - 36.45 %

