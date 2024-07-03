Summary

Nova Agritech Limited was incorporated as Nova Agritech Private Limited on May 09, 2007 with the RoC, Hyderabad. Later on, Company converted to a Public Company and name was changed to Nova Agritech Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation on September 24, 2018 issued by the RoC, Hyderabad. The Company is an agri-input manufacturer offering soil health management, crop nutrition and crop protection products focusedon tech-based farmer driven solution approach, wherein it offer ecologically sustainable and nutritionally balanced products based on Research and Development. The Company manufacture, distribute and market product categories consisting of soil health management products; crop nutrition products; bio stimulant products; bio pesticide products, Integrated Pest Management products; new technologies; and crop protection products. Currently, the crop protection products are manufactured by subsidiary Nova Agri Sciences Private Limited.The Companys business was started by the founder Promoter, Sambasivarao Yeluri and Kalyana Chakravarthy. The Company was incorporated in 2007 to provide plant nutrition and plant protection products for specialty agricultural, horticultural and home garden market that are ideal to be used in agricultural industry and which are sustainable, environmentally safe, economically feasible, and chemical free and 100% eco friendly. Currently, the Company is engaged in the business of Manufacturing and supplying of bio-fertilizers, bio-pes

