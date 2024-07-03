SectorFertilizers
Open₹63.3
Prev. Close₹63.36
Turnover(Lac.)₹166.62
Day's High₹63.51
Day's Low₹59.15
52 Week's High₹94
52 Week's Low₹45
Book Value₹17.72
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)551.23
P/E34.09
EPS1.86
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
18
12.54
12.54
12.54
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
140.95
26.93
18.33
13.22
Net Worth
158.95
39.47
30.87
25.76
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
252.47
210.56
185.57
160.58
126.54
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
252.47
210.56
185.57
160.58
126.54
Other Operating Income
0
0
0.03
0.06
0.11
Other Income
0.04
0.38
0.02
0.28
0.01
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd
FACT
973.35
|0
|62,973.04
|11.18
|0.1
|1,448.63
|20.14
Coromandel International Ltd
COROMANDEL
1,958.3
|39.02
|57,698.78
|695.86
|0.31
|7,432.31
|347.89
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd
CHAMBLFERT
500.3
|12.99
|20,040.63
|500.42
|1.5
|4,346.18
|202.24
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd
RCF
180.63
|53.43
|9,963.52
|78.6
|0.69
|4,289.56
|83.96
Paradeep Phosphates Ltd
PARADEEP
120.66
|27.09
|9,827.36
|227.46
|0.41
|3,843.84
|46.12
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Summary
Nova Agritech Limited was incorporated as Nova Agritech Private Limited on May 09, 2007 with the RoC, Hyderabad. Later on, Company converted to a Public Company and name was changed to Nova Agritech Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation on September 24, 2018 issued by the RoC, Hyderabad. The Company is an agri-input manufacturer offering soil health management, crop nutrition and crop protection products focusedon tech-based farmer driven solution approach, wherein it offer ecologically sustainable and nutritionally balanced products based on Research and Development. The Company manufacture, distribute and market product categories consisting of soil health management products; crop nutrition products; bio stimulant products; bio pesticide products, Integrated Pest Management products; new technologies; and crop protection products. Currently, the crop protection products are manufactured by subsidiary Nova Agri Sciences Private Limited.The Companys business was started by the founder Promoter, Sambasivarao Yeluri and Kalyana Chakravarthy. The Company was incorporated in 2007 to provide plant nutrition and plant protection products for specialty agricultural, horticultural and home garden market that are ideal to be used in agricultural industry and which are sustainable, environmentally safe, economically feasible, and chemical free and 100% eco friendly. Currently, the Company is engaged in the business of Manufacturing and supplying of bio-fertilizers, bio-pes
The Nova Agritech Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹59.58 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Nova Agritech Ltd is ₹551.23 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Nova Agritech Ltd is 34.09 and 3.58 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Nova Agritech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Nova Agritech Ltd is ₹45 and ₹94 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Nova Agritech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 9.71%, 6 Month at -1.20%, 3 Month at -3.68% and 1 Month at -12.92%.
