|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|20 Sep 2024
|12 Aug 2024
|AGM 20/09/2024 Calender of Events for the 17th Annual General Meeting of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/08/2024) Proceedings/Outcome of the 17th AGM of the Company held on 20th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.09.2024) Voting Results and Scrutinizers Report for the 17th AGM held through VC/OAVM (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/09/2024)
