Nova Agritech Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
18
12.54
12.54
12.54
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
140.95
26.93
18.33
13.22
Net Worth
158.95
39.47
30.87
25.76
Minority Interest
Debt
38.96
45.79
47.16
40.36
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
197.91
85.26
78.03
66.12
Fixed Assets
12.6
13.59
14.95
14.3
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.85
1.85
1.85
1.85
Deferred Tax Asset Net
6.31
2.78
2.87
2.49
Networking Capital
92.29
64.47
57.04
47.33
Inventories
37.6
29.38
28.61
20.43
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
70.13
65.06
72.65
61.89
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
21.69
5.59
6.35
5.37
Sundry Creditors
-25.78
-23.93
-37.3
-20.88
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-11.35
-11.63
-13.27
-19.48
Cash
84.86
2.57
1.32
0.16
Total Assets
197.91
85.26
78.03
66.13
